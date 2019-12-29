Ganduje Should Stop Harassing Emir Sanusi -By Yemi Adebowale

The decision of Northern elders to set up a committee to reconcile Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll does not make any sense to me. There is really nothing to reconcile. These elders should be courageous enough to call Ganduje to order and tell him to stop harassing Emir Sanusi. They should show nerve by telling Ganduje to face his job as governor and end the “pull him down at all cost” mission against the Emir.

This governor has been going about this mission childishly. Few days back, Ganduje’s aide told the world that the governor had received a letter from 35 fictitious civil society organisations calling for the immediate dethronement of the Emir “for disobedience to constituted authority”. The aide added that Emir Sanusi was making efforts to create “a state within a state.” Haba! This is preposterous. I won’t be surprised if Ganduje goes ahead to charge the Emir with treason. This governor is becoming extremely desperate.

Ganduje believes Emir Sanusi must be punished for allegedly backing his opponent during the last governorship election. This is the crux of the matter. This governor is on a vengeance mission. After being sworn in for a second term, he took steps to whittle the influence of Emir Sanusi by creating four questionable new emirates and appointing so-called “first-class” emirs for them.

Before the new law, Sanusi was the only first-class emir in the state. The court invalidated the law and the emirates so created. Ganduje quickly went back to the state legislators with a fresh bill, to create new emirates, got them to pass it within four days and signed it into law same day it was unanimously passed by the state lawmakers. What a country! This too cannot stand the test of time. I expect the court to also invalidate this. Ganduje should stop his juvenile politics and let Emir Sanusi be. Plotting to reduce his power or to dethrone him is just a waste of time. My advice to Ganduje? Please, concentrate on governing Kano and stop chasing shadows.