Garba Shehu and the discourse of settlement -By Ayo Olukotun

In his monumental political biography of the American statesman, President John F. Kennedy, Harvard historian, Arthur Schlesinger Jnr, conveyed Kennedy’s contempt for automatic or inflexible critics of government. Schlesinger quoted Kennedy as narrating, with characteristic wit, the story of a perpetual critic of government, who, in the course of a sea voyage, narrowly escaped shipwreck and found himself on an island he had yet to discern. Swimming to the safety of the shoreline, the perpetual critic’s first words, according to Kennedy, were, “which is the government here, I am opposed to it”. That was Kennedy’s way of lambasting, through ridicule and sarcasm, an oppositional mindset manifesting itself by rote, rather than a careful consideration of the facts.

If you turn the joke on its head, you arrive at pretty much the same portraiture of government officials, who in defence of their principals go to town to excoriate every and any critic of government, sometimes before they have had a fighting chance to study or properly appraise the gist of their criticisms. That is my way of relating to the recent unfortunate remark of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, that critics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration are merely angling for “settlement”. Settlement, for those unfamiliar with Nigeria’s political linguistics, refers to the act of being wooed with seductive gratification, possibly an appointment, in order to get critics, opponents, or potential critics to drop their opposition to government. This was how Shehu expressed it: “As for those critics who are used to being settled by successive governments, with false claims to be so-called conscience of society…, what they yearn for is to be picked out to be paid to keep quiet. The Buhari government has abolished settlement.”(The PUNCH, Tuesday, October 3, 2017)

Taken in the context of Shehu’s attempt to defend Buhari’s Independence Day anniversary speech against its critics, as well as ward off queries regarding the performance of the administration, the statement sounds like, well, the reason why you people are criticising us is that you don’t have government appointments and our principal has not engaged in the familiar Nigerian game of bribing you critics into silence! Obviously, this is not a nice way of responding to criticisms of government, except in cases where the administration has made up its mind not to pay attention to the substance of complaints from marginalised groups and the civil society. It is even more surprising that this controversial take has come from a former distinguished journalist, who had also held the position of President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. Dismissing critics of government as angling for settlement can also be extended to mean that what journalists write, unless they are complementary, should be ignored as they may be doing their work in order to be noticed and settled.

A few years ago, one of Nigeria’s former presidents was shielded from public opinion by his information managers, who told him, that the reason there was so much expressed disgruntlement was because the journalists had been bribed by the opposition. Needless to say that the acceptance by that President of that red herring led to catastrophic avoidance of taking action concerning several fundamental issues of governance, some of which are still with us today.

To be sure, this columnist has never envied those who have the challenging job of being the spokespersons for governments, whose policies they know little or nothing about. Recall, for example, how sorry a picture many government publicists cut, when after a season of insisting that little or nothing was wrong with Buhari, obviously without having seen him, the President returned to the country to tell the nation that “I have never been this seriously sick”.

Before pushing the narrative further, this writer seeks the readers’ permission to interrupt the discourse with a short take.

It is just as well that ThisDay columnist, Dele Momodu, informed in his most recent piece that the presidential race had fully commenced, with the recent entry into the fray of Ayodele Fayose, the Governor of Ekiti State. Before Fayose’s declaration that he would contest the Presidency in 2019, the political thermometer had, now and then, shot up because of shenanigans and shadow jostling among presidential hopefuls. So, in the long countdown to the presidential election, we can expect to see more political activities, as against governance strides, as competition takes centre stage. As known, some Buhari loyalists, ignoring the inconvenient facts of his undisclosed health status, have commenced a campaign and have even opened campaign offices on his behalf. Interestingly, a low key campaign has also been initiated by some proponents of the current Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for the Presidency. Various permutations are being bandied around. As this columnist has repeatedly argued however, there is little substance to these activities, especially in the area of clear ideas as to how to move the nation from the current parlous state to an even keel. So, we have a parade of names, several of them jaded, without the comforting prospect that the Nigerian condition will be altered in any significant way by this cast of characters. For example, it would have been edifying for these aspirants to speak to burning issues such as the re-federalisation of a country tossed around by centrifugal challenges, offer panaceas for a comatose economy, symptomised by soar away inflation in the prices of essential commodities including food, articulate remedies for growing insecurity across the land, and proffer urgent remedies for a disappearing public health sector.

It is the focus on redemptive governance paradigms that can lift the current precocious political campaigns above a circus show and beyond a drama full of sound and fury, but signifying little.

To return to the original discourse, it is a crying shame that government publicists continue to be invited to government on terms which suggest that they would trade off their reputation or integrity for political spoils, with the understanding that they would defend their principals, right or wrong, and at any and every cost. Hence, government information departments have become the graveyard of many reputations, because of an approach to the job which majors on propaganda and hero-worship, as opposed to democratic discourse. All too easily, publicists, instead of presenting government achievements in clear and objective language, degenerate into attack dogs, lashing out furiously against government critics. To avoid the decay of discourse, and to bring panache and refreshing urbanity into governmental public relations, it will be necessary to avoid the kind of dangerous demonisation of critics, attempted by Shehu.

That is that all. As is the practice in other countries, publicists should be embedded in the policymaking process, so that they do not have to defend or apologise for matters that they know very little about. Beyond that, they should see themselves as servants of the Nigerian state, rather than partisans of current helmsmen of government.

Finally, they should speak in the moderate language that can invite critics to reason with them, rather than reinforce walls of prejudice or fuel divisions which tug at the inclusive prescriptions of true federalism.

