General Mathew Okikoola Aremu Olusegun Obasanjo’s Legacy of Patriotism -By Okike Benjamin

General Mathew Okikiola Aremu Olusegun Obasanjo (GMOAOO) was a former Head of State (1976 – 1997) and also former President of Nigeria (1999 – 2007). This detribalized Nigeria recently bagged a Ph.D. in Christian Theology. He hails from Ogun State, but sees himself first as a Nigerian before any other consideration. This reflected in his cabinet appointments during his administrations unlike what is obtainable in the government of the day where state and tribe are usually the first consideration. During his last administration, there was no sacred cow irrespective of tribe and state. I can still recall the way Dr. Obasanjo handled the case involving his former appointee, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), in the person of Mr Tafa Balogun. He immediately relieved him of his appointment without considering the man’ s state of origin and tribe.

Precisely on the 27th September, 2017, I wrote an open letter to the former President an article in form of Save Our Country’ s Soul (SOCS). I am glad that the former President has responded to that clarion call by advising President Mohammadu Buhari against his second term agenda. That open letter can be accessed here.

The former President’s advice is in form of letter to President Mohammadu Buhari. The letter can be seen here.

Although, I expected the former President to have advised the present President not publicly as is the case. In the early days of the present administration, I have written an open letter to President Mohammadu Buhari expressing my displeasure over his appointments. This letter can be read here.

Again, I know that President Mohammadu Buhari performed creditably well when he had a detribalized and patriotic Nigerian in the person of Major General Tunde Idiagbon working with him. Article on this can be found here.

I believe President Mohammadu Buhari can still prove to be the man of honour that made Nigerians yield to the call for change in 2015 by appointing men and women of honour into his cabinet. I wish the administration best of luck in the days ahead.

Okike Benjamin

A teacher in the Department of Computer Science

University of Abuja

