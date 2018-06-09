Get Your PVC! Who Are We Voting For? -By Alexander Aneke

In my own honourable words, a mistake made once is a lesson learnt, but a repeated mistake is foolishness. As 2019 general election is drawing closer the rhythm of getting one’s permanent voters card (PVC) has become the order of the day. Radio, television, newspapers have been carrying the information on daily basis, even religious leaders after or during sermon do emphasize on the necessity to participate in the forthcoming election. The social media is not left out, in fact, it is the harbinger of the information. Most Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter posts all centered on the essence of getting one’s PVC against 2019 general election, with some funny posts threatening their readers to upload their PVC or get blocked from the viewing contents from the media page/blog. Some churches are not left out, their various religious leaders have made it mandatory to present one’s voters card as password to participate in the church activities as announced by an online news agency. Every good citizen of Nigeria that is of voting age is in a bid to get his or her voter’s card, just to prove to the government of the day that they are not “lazy”. Most social media campaigns on Facebook and Twitter have taken the hashtag #WeAreNotLazy or #LazyNigerianYouths to vent their anger on this present administration, which after its insurmountable failure in running the affairs of the state,deemed it ‘wise’ to tarnish the image of the vibrant, energetic Nigerians in an international gathering. Thereby, stimulating the adrenaline of the Nigerian youths and they have sworn to retaliate come 2019 general election.

Unfortunately, we are yet to learn from the mistake we made in 2015. We are once again being swindled by our burning emotions, anger, resentment, animosity, aggression and desperation. We are tired of this government and will do everything within our might to overthrow them come 2019 regardless of whoever that is contesting. We want to ” change the change” at all cost without reading in between the lines the political underpinning. We failed to ask ouselves the following questions; ‘who are we voting for?’, ‘which party are we supporting come 2019?, ‘who is contesting?’ Which form the basis of our electorates’ rights and obligations. The problem with we youth usually is that we are boisterous, we are restive and impatient. These characteristics have affected our sense of reasoning and rationality, thus, making it difficult to ponder on the aforementioned questions.

Also, the problem with the contemporary Nigerian youths is that majority of us are apathetic to political affairs of their beloved country. They have alienated themselves from political culture of their beloved nation. They have failed to imbibe the spirit of nationalism, patriotism and true citizenship in them rather they have sold their birthright to political thuggery, violence, criminality and corruption. At mid 20s, most of political elites in the likes of Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Awolowo, Gowon, Soyinka etc. started their journey into the political realm. But at 30 a contemporary Nigerian youth is still looking for job. At 35, a contemporary Nigerian youth does not know his or her constitutional rights let alone his or her voters rights. We have failed to understand the political ecosystem we live in. Back then in secondary school, most students see ‘government’ as exclusively art subject, thereby depriving oneself of the essential knowledge of their political history,constitutional rights and the principles of their political system. Thus, making majority of them political zombies with the ecosystem upon which feudalists play game. The contemporary Nigerian youth is not bothered with corruption going on in the government, he is not bothered whether “cat swallowed billions or lion swallowed the central bank”. He or she is after his or her own purse or wallet. Most foreign countries have tagged Nigerians ” fraudulent being “. Even a concept known as ” Nigerian fraud” has been used to denote “advanced fee payment scam” in most theses and textbooks in the United Kingdom. Yet, we think we can “change the change”. We think we can disrupt the political business of these oligarchs. Aristos that have traded their conscience for Nigeria. We are still joking. We must deliberate within and among ourselves, and find solutions to the above stated questions.

Interestingly, an average Nigerian youth spends close to 6 – 8 hours daily on social media, but hardly do they spend time writing meaningful points and articles that will boost our knowledge about Nigerian politics. Most online blogs are much more interested in gossips and events that will boost traffic rather than history that will educate the younger generation. Most Instagram users have turned cartoon characters in order to increase number of views in their respective channels. But these platforms would have been the best means to reach out to the world, young and old. These platforms would have been the basis of political socialization of children, the youths and the aged as well. These platforms would have been the best medium to educate masses about their constitutional rights, voters’ rights and the Nigerian party system. As it stands today, an average Nigerian youth does not know the number of political parties in Nigeria. Aside the popular political parties such as; PDP, APC, APGA, we don’t know meaning of the acronyms of other political parties and we don’t care about that. We don’t even understand their party ideologies, principles and mission and yet we want to vote them. Borrowing a leaf from Charlie boy, “when will our mumu go ever do?” When are we the Nigerian youths going to start taking things serious. When are you going to leave clubbing and “one bottle” and fight for our future? Majority of us are unemployed yet the government is not even bothered. Some of us, that have made it through their innocent struggles are still being harassed by security operatives. There is intense hunger in the state still food stuffs are expensive. People are living below poverty line yet they pay taxes. Some people are managing sickness because there is no money. People die everyday because of their faith, their laws, and poor security. We ought to be wise. We need to defend the course of our dear nation. We need to save this nation from burning in the pit of hell. But how can we do this?

For us to reclaim our constitutional right, first, we need to go back to political history, not the incomplete documented ones but the history gotten through thorough research. Because it is through political history we will understand who we are and how we came to be. We need to cultivate our reading culture, because it’s from this, we will know the direction of the train of governance. This we can achieve by rewriting the content on blogs, Facebook posts, Instagram posts and YouTube videos. We can create blogs exclusively on political histories, issues and events. These platforms will go a long way towards sensitizing and indoctrinating the younger generation. Secondly, an adage says, if you go to Rome behave like Romans”. This is the exact definition of our political participation. You cannot understand politics if you don’t partake in political activities. You will not understand how most political parties work, if you do not attend party meetings, conventions and rallies. So, we as youth need to crawl out of our shelves, leave Twitter for once and join in the political activities of the day. “Slay queening” and “fresh boying” on social media do not reduce the price of a cup of garri in market. But participating actively in political events can change the political atmosphere in which you live in. Thirdly, we need to chide away nepotism, favouritism and corruption. A bag of rice given to you in a political rally to satisfy you for a week but will not last for four years. Party shirts, wrappers, umbrellas and caps can last for months, but their color will depreciate before four years elapse. Your uncle contesting for political appointment will stick to you during the processes, but might forget you when he gets the appointment. Let us vote rightly and vote wisely.

In summary, we need to understand our constitutional rights, our electorates’ rights and act upon then fervently. We need to make a difference from the past. It is a pitiable disma that we have few political elites in our generation. Most of our mates dropped their political aspirations in Student Union Government (SUG) back then in school. Because they believed that “they have no say”, that is a big fallacy. Some of us have been taken aback by the scorching and pricking heat of our economic situation that we have lost our vision. We need to get back to the table. We need to find out our “assurance”, because when we discover that, that’s when we will get ” universal accolades ” just like the past political legend. Wrapping up in the words of His Excellency, Dr. Ebele Goodluck Jonathan, “it is that time of the year again, when we as Nigerians decide to choose democracy and freedom which we are enjoying today, or to take Nigeria back to the past”. This is the time to gently deliberate on our political decisions and install ” representative democracy” and “productive governance” that we pray and yearn for, come 2019. Miracle can never happen until we make that miracle happen.

ALEXANDER ANEKE

Address: Awgan Baki, Dadin kowa, Jos.

Parish: CIC, Zaramaganda.

Profession: Prolific Writer, blogger.

Contact: 08169822483

[email protected]

Related

Comments

comments