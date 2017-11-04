Girls, your virginity/chastity can show-case you to the world!

Dear Mama,

I’ve been following your Saturday Punch column since secondary school. I really appreciate the ministry God has established through you. It has helped me in so many ways and I’m proud to say despite all hurdles, challenges and temptations I thought were opportunities, I am still a virgin, all thanks to God and you. I have made up my mind and nothing and no one can get me to open up except the landlord God hands over the keys to on my wedding night. I have met single guys and married men who are ready to give “everything” I need. I pity girls without Christ; one can’t overcome the mouth-watering overtures of these men without him! One’s body can’t even defend one in certain circumstances. Imagine me once feeling guilty for not allowing my hollow vessel to be where he will dump himself? May God continue to bless you ma and may he give us the much needed peace and the grace to believe optimally in what He can do and not what a man can do! I love you ma!

Ibrahim Hipheholuwa

My sweetest Miss Ibrahim,

May God forgive you for modifying or do I say defacing your beautiful and most meaningful name which I’m sure is Ifeoluwa! (Smiles); I would have twisted your ears if I saw you. However, you are such a beautiful “natural beauty” and I’m so pleased at your resolution at such a young age. I don’t doubt you’ll remain that way till your wedding night. I can only pray you align with God’s agenda for your life end up with your divine partner in Jesus mighty name. I love you too. God bless you!

My darling, precious, glorious, dignified, world-famous and heavenly celebrated Nigerian sisters,

Quite frankly, this generation of youth needs serious help! They’ve lost all sense of decency, left by their parents to drown in the society’s decadence! An average girl grows up believing she can’t amount to anything spectacular in life without a man’s input through an amorous relationship. No wonder a gentleman once said “In Nigeria, moral and family values went out of the window decades ago; virginity is the beginning of poverty, hardship, and hunger for any girl that is not from a well to do background in our society unfortunately.” Another one said the cheapest thing to get today is a girl to have sex with! This is awful, shameful, and highly despicable! However, no matter what you’ve done with yourself in the past, all you need is to completely surrender to God and go through a SPIRITUAL REFORMATION to activate His power in you and live the life of your dreams with no evil repercussions. At the same time, I must congratulate you if you’re still a virgin. You can’t imagine what you can amass with it! I pray God opens up your understanding!

Activate the power of God in you (contd.)

HOW TO ACTIVATE THE POWER OF GOD WITH YOUR PURITY

(If you want to read this entire series, please Google– Girls Club-Punch Newspapers.)

As I often mention, a chaste person is naturally a vessel of God and a carrier of His power, however if she inhabits some negative emotions which turn into negative energy and evil spirits, the power of God would be stifled! You want the supernal power of God? Your soul has to be released and yielding completely to God. There must be no trace of negativity! Sadly, 85 per cent of the world especially the female folk has become slaves to these emotions they’ve been bombarded with by stupid, bad, devil. But guess what? You have so much power to overcome them. They are quite a number; however, I’ll discuss the major ones.

Grief

This is an intense emotional suffering caused by loss, disaster or misfortune. You could call it acute sorrow, deep sadness. One should feel this for the loss of a loved one like a parent, spouse, child, or whatever is dear to one. However, what baffles me is when a teenage girl would see the boy she’s been crushing on or her ex-boyfriend with another girl and she’ll burst into tears every now and then, refuse to eat and find it hard to concentrate on her studies. This may not be abnormal but it’s crazy! An unnecessary invitation to trouble! Complete waste of time and energy! Parents MUST groom their children’s emotional intelligence! Okay, he raped you, you couldn’t get justice, he robbed you of your treasured virginity…hmmm…(sigh). That really hurts. However, if you want to get back at life for kicking you in the teeth, the earlier you shake that grief out of your life, the better. The longer it stays, the harder it is to overcome. Believe me, you will be pleasantly amazed at how God will take vengeance on your behalf and compensate you for your loss!

Girls…girls…girls…YOU HAVE TO DO ALL YOU CAN TO OUTSMART THE DEVIL AND FULFILL YOUR GLORIOUS DESTINY!

To be continued.

