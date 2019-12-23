Global Evangelism: Guesses on the Success of RCCG, Pastor Adeboye -By Nneka Okumazie

Let the Almighty GOD be wise, and let us be foolish is, maybe, the secret of the massive success of the Redeemed Church and their lead Pastor, Adeboye.

The Church recently concluded a major program at their congregational headquarters. The cross-section of people was as the ocean. The cohesion was fascinating.

The Church is exceedingly mighty. The curiosity is what sort of success is this?

The Church is arguably one of the biggest Pentecostal Churches in the world. They have a mode of operation.

One conspicuous thing is their consistent worship, including kneeling before a sermon. This, as a form of submission, total humility and surrender is like, we cannot bless ourselves, but Christ JESUS will bless us.

Their humility model in speaking and action, including using we, rather than I, and their pattern of no boasting, no taking glory, or respect for everyone else regardless of rank, seems to be something the LORD – probably – likes about them.

They also have a method of anything for the LORD, and for the kingdom of GOD. The approach may not be perfect, they sometimes in their minds may have questions, or may make some mistakes on the way, but they’re ready to do anything for the LORD.

The LORD recognizes, and shields them.

They seem to take after the Faith of Peter, who joined Christ to walk on water.

They are big dreamers for the work of GOD. They know that all flesh is as grass. They know that this world is full of trouble, and that they want to shine as the sun in the Kingdom of their Father, so they work at the commands of the LORD.

They also have the phone number – so to speak – of the LORD.

The Almighty GOD talks to them, and they pray – unashamed – to Him.

They are like part of a group in a house with different groups, but the Landlord is not present. The Landlord set rules but some other groups disregard and do whatever they choose. But these people have the phone number of the Landlord, who talks to them, and has promised to move them, and whoever else accepts, to a truly better place – after a certain time,

It is possible many don’t believe the LORD GOD Almighty speaks to anyone, but this Church, with results, continues to go in the way with Him.

They know that GOD is a Spirit, and even if everything in the physical looks hopeless, they know to revere the LORD, not take any anger out on Him, or ask stupid questions.

They also insist on holiness. Not everyone accepts or believes or chooses, but they know that sin is deviation.

Any sin is an encouragement to self or to others to do more, or go further, and they know that holiness, or say discipline – in obedience to the LORD – is better, compared to the unknown destruction that recklessness wields.

The Church of GOD also seemed chosen by the LORD, for mercy and compassion.

It is clear that for the Church of GOD, no matter what, all will be well.

