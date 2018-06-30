God Is Not Involved -By Kehinde Oluwatosin Babatunde

I have written an article titled “A NATION AGAINST HERSELF” before tragedy struck yesterday. A tanker explosion killing scores of people and destroying a yet to be figured out value in property in Lagos State. It’s instructive to say here that what happened yesterday was preventable and avoidable if humanity was a precondition for living in Nigeria, but unfortunately it has not been and hence we remain a nation against herself.

After the incident, half of my status updates showed footages of the tragedy with a caption ” God heal our land.” Immediately I felt uneasy asking “Which God?, whose land?” Apart from the movement of ‘us against them’ that we have made the churches and mosques to be, has there ever been a time that Nigeria by popular consensus a nation in the custody of God?

Over the years we have succeeded as a people who only uses spiritual affiliations either as a Christian or a Muslim to find modes of entry and find identity, spirituality has never been about God. The actions we reveal and the Creed we claim are often words and opposite.

For a people whose consciousness of God is often domiciled in the area of activities and an hatred for humanity, to cry to a God who hardly get called into their matter except in chaos to heal their land for me is the highest level of blasphemy.

I have written in the past that the first condition for spiritual efflorescence is the fear of God, not dressing, not night vigils, not endless rules, not hours of speaking in tongues.

I often ask “What or who is the shaper of our actions as a people?”. Definitely not the government, not the police and by extension not God How do we expect to live sanely in a nation where there is no shaper of action or morality?, only for a people in slave of their own desires to cry to a God they have consistently transgressed against to heal their land to me is pure Ojú ayé .

Jesus addressed this religious nonsense not complemented by the fear and understanding of God in the scriptures (See John 4 : 22). Jesus faulted the woman’s assumption of perfection and her ignorance of serving a God she does not know. We are at this level because religion has become a means of identity rather than about God and his principles.

Kehinde Oluwatosin Babatunde is a prolific writer and public speaker.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @_tqatq

