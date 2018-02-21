God tested ANRP & Elrufai, Of ‘Rest well and Suicide for Nigeria’, PMB vs OBJ -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

Well, to avoid self righteousness I use to pray to God to test me with over N30 billion into my account so I can know if I would end up doing braggadocios and yangalicious show, like those rich kids of Instagram or continue to behave myself living the modest life I have chosen. I don’t know who prayed a big test for ANRP and Elrufai too but they failed their own test over the last week. ANRP after its convention suspended Mrs Vivian for her criticism against the new party of which she was a full fledged and pledged member, is this not the ANRP that condemned President Buhari for suspending Aisha Buhari into the other room in the famous “She belongs to the other room statement” after her criticism of President Buhari government? Mallam Elrufai too failed his own test, the man who asked us to tolerate cows entering our farm could not tolerate a less than 2 plot APC party faction official building, he crushed it in minutes, my verdict: he failed his test too.

I know that President Buhari will declare for a second term but I also remembered vividly he was advised by doctors to rest well, it was broadcast on live TV, he was asked to rest, Daura is a good recommendation for such rest and I hope he doesn’t rest on Nigeria, if he does it will be a matter of Zero change because those who would work when he is on rest can’t be trusted, is it Abba Kyari, Malami or Saraki. Forget about the man they called mare commissioner he seems to match the appellation. Even Baba Obasanjo aka OBJ too want to commit suicide for Nigeria? he said it over the last week? No state Burial is needed now. I think PMB and OBJ are old enough to die but if it will take my prayers I will pray for God to save them from committing suicide intentionally, I think it’s time for both to take a deep rest and rest well.

@9jaclicktivist.

Related

Comments

comments