Gold In The Dirt -By Musa Affos (Rhapsodi)

Sometimes when I see my parents struggling for my sake, I feel Pained & I wish I could help in salvaging their plight & ease their struggles.

Sometimes I feel like switching off my phones, deleting my WhatsApp, my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & my numerous social media handles, leave my home & go to an unknown land where nobody knows me & I don’t know anybody.

A lot of times I wished I had no emotions, other times I wish I could be like “God, take away my ability to love any Lady or anyone of the opposite sex, take away Philia, let me be left with Eros for now till am 28”.

I fear quite a number of things. Sometimes I feel like running away and live in my own world.

But in my leisure as usual I read books and journals, articles and listen to religious & circular teaching I found something interesting & would love to tell you all.

“Gold in the dirt”. We all are gold in the dirt!.

A gold isn’t a gold until it passes through heat. And the heat isn’t made to destroy it, it was meant to remove the dirt attached to it so that the pure, glittering, shinning gold will be unveiled. But before the glittering, shinning & highly rated gold is revealed it take series of intense heating.

10 years in music & you’re good yet nothing to show forth not even a record deal. Heating process!

3 pageantry competition & no crown. Heating process!

8 years relationship just ended. Heating process!

The best friend that left you might Just be a dirt too.

The love & relationship you held unto for so long & suddenly its over for no serious course might also be another dirt that needs to be heated off so as to allow the gold in you to be revealed.

Even that job you lost might be another form of dirt & except its lost, the pure gold in you can’t be revealed.

The pains & problems you’re facing is also part of the heating process that is about to make the gold in you revealed to the world.

So with this consciousness I got to realize that the present situation, heart breaks, broken relationships, failures, depression and lots of other things you’re passing through isn’t made to kill or destroy you but to reveal the pure gold in you.

“The pains of child bearing isn’t made to kill the woman but to usher in life & greatness”

Its only a processes that unveils the new gold.

Hope this piece inspires someone.

Musa Affos (Rhapsodi) is a Blogger & Social Media Activist

