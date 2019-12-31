Governor Ayade: Scholarly Brute, Oppressive Erudite And Ascending Adjectives -By Adeniyi Kunnu

Journeying from Environmental Microbiology to a Master’s in Business Administration and settling onto the knowledge platform of Law, factually, Ben Ayade, a professor, former senator and current governor of Cross Rivers State, has done quite well for himself in this ‘fleeting’ life of impermanent stages and phases.

However, when one farts where fragrance has just been diffused in the air, the one who just showed signs of brazen flatulence leading to pervasive stench must definitely be singled out.

Ben Ayade has been doling out stenchful emissions and hampers of fascism. Of course it began when he ordered the arrest of Agba Jalingo 128 days ago on August 22 in Lagos. Four months and six days after the unjust order, Ayade and his accomplice in the state judiciary, Justice Simon Amobeda, have continued unfazed.

If Nigeria was an epitome of crass incompetents in power, whose stock in trade was to wield ‘transient’ power recklessly, then Ben Ayade has created a ‘novel’ class of knowledgeable Mussolinis, who often maim their partners, even in copulative collaboration.

The height of this saddening tale is, there appears some uncomfortable silence within a number of groups that he belongs…the first that I have to start with are legal practitioners.

The Nigerian Bar Association without any iota of doubt has set some fantastic records according to what history provides, but at the moment these feats are becoming more blurry by the minute.

Couldn’t we have had an official statement from the NBA at the national level condemning Ayade’s high-handedness? Would it be too much for the Cross River State branch of the NBA to call a press conference during which Agba Jalingo’s release was the topic of discussion?

It is convenient as often is here for members of a group to keep hush when such issues as this surfaces, maybe the silence guarantees an unbridled receipts of briefs for the next litigable exercise but unknown to them creates an equal level of forgetfulness, that what goes around comes around.

If the governor’s forum was a group of totally undependable men, who often despise just causes while senators, the occupants of a self-serving chamber by their paddings and allocations, then, the only hopeful group where Ayade belongs, and which should have held her own was the NBA, but how far have we seen these positive in the referenced instance.

In my estimation, Ben Ayade’s actions only borrows from a superior office at the presidency where incarceration without trial is the norm, disobeying court injunctions a genetic disorder. It turns irredeemable when senior legal practitioners in the persons of Mohammed Tanko (CJN) and Abubakar Malami (AGF and MoJ) are in support of the rapacious rape of the nation’s judicial precedents.

The odious insignia on erudition has attained an unrivalled status at least in these times, because the failure of low levels of intelligence in many quarters cannot now be salvaged by the wielded bravado of academic amassing.

Agba Jalingo had asked a question and I here reiterate, where is the N500m earmarked for the Cross River State Microfinance Bank?

If findings revealed that monetary allocation for a state project was not put to assigned use, why does that unsettle a governor who controls tax payers’ billions every month?

Couldn’t he have easily requested the state Accountant-General to furnish his Chief Press Secretary with the details for onward transmission to the media?

The Gestapo-styled arrest and detention of a media professional is a gag of the entire fourth estate of the realm. This cannot continue in Nigeria’s already chequered democracy.

According to Socrates, Prof Ayade must unlearn all he’s ever been taught or else the opportunity of fresh knowledge will elude him.

Refusing to inculcate this suggested philosophy means that he will further drag himself into the slimy pit of judicial repulsion and be locked in the burrows of skunks!

Twitter: @mautin777