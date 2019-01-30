Governor M.A. Abubakar And The Titanic Battle To Return To Bauchi Government House -By Gaddafi Ibrahim Tanko

Ahead of the then 2015 Gubernatorial elections despite not been an indigene of bauchi state I took special interest in who will succeed the then governor of the state mallam isah yuguda particularly in the then formidable opposition All progressives congress, most political observers Will agree with me that Bauchi state is the headquarters of ideological politics in the North east Region of the country.

And also judging from the array of personalities then, angling for the party’s governorship ticket most especially the likes Engr Yusuf maitama tuggar, a former member of the house of Representatives and currently Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Engr Nuhu gidado who was compensated with the running mate slot, Dr yakubu lame a former police affairs minister and political Titan in his own right, down to Barr M.A Abubakar who I then consider as a green Horn politically I knew the battle for the ticket then will be referred to as the clash of the tittans.

Governor M.A. Abubakar of Bauchi State

But surprisingly, Barr M.A Abubakar won the party’s tickets to the chagrin of political observers fuelling the speculations that he was sponsored by the then state governor mallam Isa yuguda whom he served as attorney general and commissioner for Justice, but out of the resolve of the then political leaders in the APC particularly Dr. Lame they immediately eschewed any form of animosity and worked collectively for the victory of the APC then in bauchi State.

But immediately after assuming office governor abubakar launched a campaign of calumny against the legacy members of the APC with the sole aim of frustrating them out of the party, most especially the speaker of the house of Representatives, The RT.Hon yakubu dogara and some members of the National assembly from the state whom he considered as threats to his second term bid.

At the height of the political persecution been perpetrated by governor M.A Abubakar the then state deputy governor Engr Nuhu gidado resigned from office in protest of Governor Abubakar’s Anti people and anti democratic policys.

Ahead of the 2019 elections the likes of Dr lame , Prof pate and Capt Bala jibrin whom is rumoured in some quarters to be sponsored by the speaker yakubu dogara, contested again for the APC ticket but could not make it at the primaries which they describe as far from been fair and credible accusing the APC national panel that conducted the election of conniving with governor abubakar, an allegation which has been described as neither here nor there, by a senior member of the panel that conducted the primary elections he rather blamed there failure on lack of adequate logistical plans on the part of the aspirants.

As the 2019 elections approaches one candidate who might be on a smooth sail to bauchi government house if the APC does not put it house in order, is a former f.c.t minister and the Candidate of the PDP senator Bala Mohammad whose deputy is another rugged and grassroot politician and also a one time Gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Action congress of Nigeria in the 2011 elections senator Baba tela, not forgetting the larger than Life influence of the speaker of the house of Representatives yakubu dogara with his perceived large financial war chest.

No doubt, the bauchi governorship elections is an election to watch out for considering the attention it has consistently generated in and out of the State.

Gaddafi Ibrahim is a political affairs commentator, he writes from Abuja the nation’s capital.

