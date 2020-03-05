Governor Ortom of Benue State Sued for Delay in LG Poll -By Sesugh Akume

The matter of Sesugh Akume v Governor of Benue & 4 Others, with suit number MHC/182/2019, at the High Court of Justice sitting in Makurdi, where I, among others, challenge the travesty of the governor appointing local government caretaker administrations, as against regularly scheduled local government elections was finally heard today after going through various delays, and counters filed by the defendants.

The Benue State Local Government Law, as well as the Electoral Law are defective as the former officially recognises caretaker administrations, which are unknown to the Constitution, and also gives the governor the power to appoint them. Both it and the latter fail to state when the process for LG elections are to commence before the expiration of the term of elected incumbent LG administrations. This means that LG elections are held arbitrarily at the whims of the governor. Or they may not hold at all.

This aberration denies me my inalienable rights to exercise my franchise and vote at the LG level for candidates of my choice, or to run for office if I so desire.15 April 2020 has been reserved for the judgement.

If this suit is successful, it will forever end the practice of appointing caretaker administrations in Benue. LG elections will no longer be held if/when the governor chooses, but as and when due, according to the rule of law, not the rule of man. This is a necessary first step towards local government autonomy.