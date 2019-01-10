Gratitude at RCCG; Grief at Daddy Freeze’s Day and Waling at Night -By Nneka Okumazie

The social media of daddy freeze and everything else around him is a cesspit of grief. For him and his supporters, they are always in sorrow, complaining, grieving, wailing, hurting, lost and sinking.



Every day they live and witness the prosperity of the Church is hard grief and sorrow for them. They have said everything possible – conspiracies, fabrications, insults, Scriptural distortion, etc. Yet, the Church of GOD has not failed.



They wait every day and expect, but nothing. Their sorrow has compassed them. They escalate any issue like it can be the last or the catch. They say whatever, they fail. Every of their effort against the Church is always dead-on-arrival.









While some genuine Christians are looking forward to a time of fasting, to wait on the Lord – with consistent prayers, the haters can’t understand the joy, so they are in pain.



They like things sorrowful. They rejoice at failure, and identify more with things going bad than going great.



They complain about everything. They find sorrow in the joy and hope of others. There is weeping and gnashing of teeth in the ambience of daddy freeze and his supporters.



Any testimony for them is the opportunity to attack Church. They are the ones to tell others that they didn’t experience what they know they experienced. They are the ones to tell others their hope is false.



They use the Scripture, but they don’t know GOD. The Scriptures says, but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do [exploits].



Genuine Christians know their GOD, they are strong, they’re doing exploits, and those exploits are visible and audible. The haters are weak, all their arguments are weak.



There is gratitude in true Churches. There’s thanksgiving . There’s rejoicing. There’s hope. There’s faith. There’s peace. There is joy in the Holy Ghost. There is hunger and thirst after righteousness. There are great marriages. There is success . There is fulfillment. There is passion for Christ. There is love. There is help . There’s salvation. There’s JESUS.



Normally whatever you know should work for you, but in the real world, that is not the case, so many things people know seem to be alien to them – in experience. The Scriptures can be read, but knowing the Power of GOD to be strong and to do exploit comes by genuinely knowing GOD.



Those who distort the Scriptures don’t know GOD. All scripture [is] given by inspiration of GOD, and [is] profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.



[Hebrews 3:13, says, You must warn each other every day, while it is still ‘today,’ so that none of you will be deceived by sin and hardened against God.]

[Romans 5:3-5, And not only [so ], but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience;



And patience, experience; and experience, hope:

And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.]



[Romans 8:35-39: Can anything ever separate us from Christ’s love? Does it mean he no longer loves us if we have trouble or calamity, or are persecuted, or hungry, or destitute, or in danger, or threatened with death?

(As the Scriptures say, “For your sake we are killed every day; we are being slaughtered like sheep.”) No, despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us. And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love.



Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow-not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love.



No power in the sky above or in the earth below-indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.]



Church is not the responsible for poverty. Income, purchasing power [of that income] and conditions of living are responsible.



Church is not responsible for development problems in Nigeria. Daddy freeze and his supporter should give Nigeria great ideas that can solve the big problems in the nation.



They can’t. He would say he’s discussing meteorology. OK, which one. The one he invented, or an invention he’s working on?

Someone so quick to do anything to make people feel he’s an intellectual. He’s not. The Church of GOD is a place to meet the LORD for tender mercies and great compassion.



[Hebrews 4:16, Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.]



Some genuine Christians may not have billions or be known, but they have peaceful marriages and are going strong together in JESUS. Some may not have access to the best therapies, but somehow their health has not failed. Some may walk through the valley of the shadow of death, but they fear no evil.



They rejoice with those who rejoice, they mourn with those who mourn and they know that “it is better to go to a home where there is mourning than to one where there is a party, because the living should always remind themselves that death is waiting for us all.”



The cross can be a place of rejoicing for salvation and the Hope of Glory in Christ. But for haters of the Church it is not.



[Matthew 16:18, And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build My Church ; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.]

