GYB: Good Guy, Bad Politician -By Isa Eneye Mubarak

“Hatred is gained as much by good works as by evil.”

Kogi state has never been blessed with good leadership as far as I’m concerned, it is just unfortunate Governor Yahaya Bello’s flaws is highly emphasized and overstated due to the unecessary and needless enemies he created for himself, all due to to his lack of political skills and arrogance.

Buhari is a good person, but when it comes to playing politics, he’s not that good. Likewise, Yahaya Bello is not a good politician, he doesn’t choose his battles carefully, I don’t know who are the people advising him but it’s either they’re not doing a good job or he’s simply not listening to advices. The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him.

He dissipate so much energy on a needless venture rather than focusing on governance. His aides are not helping matters also, one controversy to another, misinformation, and lack of coordination.

Ignoring Dino would’ve been his best move, if not befriending him. Dino is known for his big mouth, he shouldn’t have taken him serious. Dino however would’ve been a strong ally, but now he’s a formidable enemy.

Dino is someone who can be bought literally, forget his “fighting for the people” hypocrisy, GYB would’ve simply agreed to his request on who to appoint as Okun administrator or whatever their issue is. If he intends to win next election, it would’ve been the best move, Dino would gladly campaign for him like he did before.

GYB obviously have no friends (with few exceptions), Kogi APC is not on his side, and shouldn’t even be, there are 3 senators in Kogi, 2 of them are PDP, only Dino is APC, yet GYB wants to have him recalled, it’s not in any way a logical move to do and APC can’t possibly support him.

The workers and students are not happy with him, with the screening being the root of all evil in his administarion, then the Strikes, though the demands of the lecturers are a little bit inconsiderate, he is the governor, it’s his job to compromise to whatever their demand is. People will not consider your stance as the governor, but sympathize with lecturers rather. But in my honest opinion, Both GYB and lecturers share equal blame. GYB has compromised, it’s time for lecturers to follow suit.

I don’t know his plans against the next election, but i want to believe he have a plan to change all these, if not, he can kiss Lugard house goodbye. Kogi is a civil service state, the workers and students, comprises of about almost 70% of voters, if they’re not happy with you, there’s a problem.

When controversies and hunger trumps reasoning, no one will care if you build roads, or increase the revenue of the state, or not marginalizing anyone. Workers welfare shouldve been his utmost priority, otherwise people won’t notice any good thing. It is only when the stomach is filled, one can see things clearly.

Even losing considerable amount of support of his own people, which is the Ebira people, a grave danger and something he should really be pondering about. Honestly, he has a long way to go, but i really pray he set his house in order before it’s too late. I don’t care about him per se, but he represent a people, if he fails, we fail, and that’ll will create more problem and difficulty for any Ebira man who intends to run again.

So it’s not in our best interest for him to fail, or anyone else’s, as some is hoping for. I wish the circumstances were different, but I’d rather not vote, than vote against him. He might not be a political genius as one might’ve hoped, but so far he’s not marginalizing any tribe in the state as the previous administrations have been experts on, in my book, he’s doing fairly well (well, i.e if we decide to forget the screening nemesis).

“Men in general judge more by the sense of sight than by the sense of touch, because everyone can see but few can test by feeling. Everyone sees what you seem to be, few know what you really are; and those few do not dare take a stand against the general opinion.”

-Niccolò Machiavelli, The Prince.

Isa Eneye Mubarak

[email protected]

Tweets @IsaMubi3

Related

Comments

comments