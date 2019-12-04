Henry Boyo is Patriotic and radical economist (1) -By Femi Falana

In his patriotic campaign to “Save the Naira” Mr. Henry Boyo had consistently challenged the illegal substitution of naira for payment of the statutory allocations to the three tiers of government by the Central Bank of Nigeria. After waging the campaign for about five years Boyo called me on phone, sometime in 2012, to book an appointment for a meeting in the company with his comrade, Mr. Adaighofua Ojomaikre. At the scheduled meeting, both Messrs. Boyo and Ojomaikre spoke so convincingly of the need for our firm’s urgent intervention in the task of defending the national economy. At the end of the briefing, we agreed to commence a public interest litigation anchored on Section 162 (3) of the Nigerian Constitution which provides that “Any amount standing to the Federation Account shall be distributed among the Federal and State Governments and Local Government Councils in each State on such terms and in such manner as may be prescribed by the National Assembly.”

Hence, in suit No FHC/L/388/2012 filed at the Federal High Court between Henry Boyo & Another v. Central Bank of Nigeria, we sought a declaration that the revenue accruals from crude oil sold and collected by the Government of the Federation in foreign and local currencies shall be paid into the Federation Account in the original currency pursuant to Section 162 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999. We also prayed for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Central Bank from substituting or changing the revenues paid into the Federation Account in foreign currencies to naira in any manner whatsoever and howsoever. Not unexpectedly, the CBN questioned the locus standi of both plaintiffs to maintain the suit. After the case had suffered needless adjournments for four years, we discontinued at the instance of the plaintiffs so that the campaign could resume in Boyo’s weekly columns in The PUNCH, Vanguard and Independent newspapers.

Femi Falana

The suggestion paid off as a private member’s bill was sponsored, in 2016, by Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC Edo North) seeking to direct the Central Bank to issue dollar certificates to the three tiers of the Federal Government with respect to revenues earned in foreign currencies. The bill which was anchored on Section 162 of the Constitution had scaled the second reading before the dissolution of the Eighth Session of the National Assembly. A couple of months ago, I called Boyo to congratulate him when it was reported that the 36 state governors had unanimously demanded payment of the monthly portions of fiscal allocations in the currency in which the revenue was earned to the respective state governments and local governments. Sensing that the Central Bank would kick against the legitimate demand, Boyo had suggested to the governors to reinforce the legality of their demand “by resuscitating Senator Francis Alimikhena’s bill that has become spent in the Senate.” It is hoped that the governors will follow Boyo’s advice and end the brazen violation of Section 162 by the Central Bank.

Apart from the campaign to “Save the Naira”, the late Henry Boyo and I collaborated in challenging the ruination of the national economy through the implementation of neo-liberal policies by the Federal Government led by both the PDP/APC regimes. In particular, we had worked together to expose the monumental fraud in the importation of petroleum products by the Federal Government. Even though Boyo was not averse to privatisation of public enterprises, if it was transparently carried out, he understood my strident opposition to the sale of public assets by a few individuals. Notwithstanding our ideological differences over privatization, we both agreed that the funding of privatised companies by the Federal Government with intervention funds running to hundreds of billions of naira from the public treasury was tantamount to obtaining public money by false pretences, otherwise called 419.

Equally, Boyo saw no economic sense in the policy of sustaining private banks with bailouts provided by the Central Bank. In particular, he had taken issue with the CBN management for illegally removing $7bn from the nation’s foreign reserves in 2006 and distributing the same to 14 commercial banks at $500m per bank. When I intervened in the debate two years ago, former CBN Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, pointed out that it was not a bailout but a fixed deposit. Based on my request for the recovery of the funds, the Presidential Panel on Recovery of Public Property led by Chief Obla Obono had demanded the refund of the money by the CBN. But following the recent dissolution of the Panel for embarrassing the pampered members of the ruling class, Boyo and I had cause to review the matter a month before his transition to eternity.

On Boyo’s instructions, our law firm requested the Asset Recovery department in the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to recover the said sum of $7bn. On November 8, 2019, I informed him that the House of Representatives had commenced investigation into the CBN’s $7bn scandal. In acknowledging the receipt of my text message, Boyo stated, “Good morning, Femi! Thank you for very much. I enjoyed reading this and it has made my day. Let’s pray that the House members don’t also chicken out, but at least we thank God that we are getting somewhere. Well done my brother.”

To be concluded

Falana SAN, FCI Arb. sent this piece from Lagos