Hidden Fact About Sowore, The Legend Of New Democracy -By Emiola Solomon

I was once told that Sowore is a demon, and I said to them, what makes you call him a demon, they said Sowore is being used the cabal and also he dine with them, and they also said he collected millions to blackmail Jonathan, he was tinubu boys, he is hypocrite and I said is there evidence to all this allegation, their response was you have been brainwashed with Sowore tricks, they furthermore and said Sowore have been receiving millions of naira from Tinubu for job done in 2015, and I said is there evidence for these blasphemy, they were unable to talk.Me: whether Sowore received money to blackmail Jonathan or not, I can’t believe until they come to prove with evidence.

They: You have been brainwashed by Sowore.

Me: It means your political masters did not feed you with the facts about Sowore. Let me orientate you fool with gullible mindset of slavery thinking, your silence and gullibility brought tyrant in power, do u have voters card?

Who did cast your vote for?

What makes you cast your vote him?

They we’re unable to respond critically because they lack ideologues and fail to interrogate their oppressors. These are set of people used by Buhari, Atiku, Bello, tinubu, to test run their popularity with peanuts.

In the History of Nigeria political space Sowore have disrupt the political space, journalism space, activism space. Permit me to use this militia language Delta Sierra Sierra in their record since it establishment knows Sowore more than one other political gladiators like TINUBU, ABUBAKAR, OBASANJO, DANJUMA, INDIA GOLF OF POLICE, BURATAI, etc they all know him to be radical comrade with his vision of making Nigeria work for the oppressed but the oppressed are not ready to stand the chance to give him support, who is BUHARI IN 19 CENTURY, during military Sowore Fought hard with AFRICA POWERFUL COMRADE FOR THE DEMOCRACY THEY WANT TO DESTROY.

As human being if you build a house and son one wanted to demolish the building will u be happy with the person, that is how the case of sowore and democracy is. Don’t forget those days of struggle with yele, he has been injected once before in the custody o delta sierra sierra, the name of the injection Formalin.

As a medical practitioner this injection is not sold in any pharmacist in Nigeria but the military have it, they do use it to killed cell in the body and it has number of days it will used in body before it damage the body, sowore received it and he escaped the poisonous injected into his body.

SOWORE THE LEGEND OF DEMOCRACY

SOWORE THREAT TO OPPRESSOR

SOWORE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS

WRITTEN BY: COM. EMIOLA SOLOMON