Higher education: Can Nigeria become a global player? -By Ayo Olukotun

“Many Nigerian students already go outside the country to pursue university education. As a strategic choice, we have to devise ways by which our country can become attractive to students from other countries”

-Abel Idowu Olayinka, January 21, 2017.

“I am passionate about education. I am a product of the free education programme of the old Western Region. At that time, it was compulsory for the children of the Premier and the children of other cabinet members to attend the same schools as everyone else”

-Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, January 21, 2017.

The two opening quotes, the first from the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, and the second from the Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, convey the gist and flavour of the 7th Foundation Day Lecture of Caleb University, Imota Lagos.

Olayinka, Guest Lecturer, provides an agenda for resituating Nigeria’s higher education on the world map, so that it can become, as it once was, a destination for cross border education. His manifesto provides insight into what his priorities will likely be as the Vice-Chancellor of Nigeria’s oldest university, which also specialises in postgraduate education. When you read closely the quote from Awolowo-Dosunmu, you get a subtle, indirect but telling criticism of the attitude of current office holders to education. Awolowo, as Premier of the Western Region, leading by example, insisted that his children and those of other cabinet members must attend the same public schools run by his government. Perhaps, public education in this country today, will be the better for it, if those who make educational policy ensure that their wards and children go to public schools or to take another example, if instead of flying abroad, ever so often, for medical treatment, our leaders use the facilities of the hospitals at home. To get back to Olayinka’s Lecture, the visionary call for Nigerian universities to become destinations for international students is not coming from an impractical dreamer or a poorly informed activist, but as Prof. Ayandiji Aina, Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, pointed out, from someone who has served in various capacities as administrator and technocrat in the education industry.

For, when you look at it, the odds are stacked against our higher education, in its current prostrate state from becoming a destination for cross border education. Recall, for example, that under the Buhari administration, education has consistently received paltry and diminishing percentages of the national budget. In 2016, it was eight per cent; in 2017 it dipped to six per cent, a fact which has not escaped the notice of the Academic Staff Union of Universities which has been crying foul. In other words, if government has a policy to revamp or reconstruct education, that policy is not reflected in financial allocation. It can therefore, be regarded as a wish, if we are generous, or as a nonstarter.

Olayinka knows too well what underfunding means for a university like Ibadan which has had challenges from workers complaining about shortfalls in their monthly payment. In fact, top on his list of challenges or problems to the goal of the country becoming a global player in higher education, is inadequate funding. Other disabilities of the educational system as listed by the Guest Lecturer include unstable academic calendar, ageing academic staff, obsolete research equipment, inadequate staff development and low morale of staff. Obviously, and in comparison to the less resourced, but often better managed, if elitist private universities, the problem of unpredictable academic calendar is a major setback to the vision ably sketched out by Olayinka. For example, in an interesting and instructive paradox, the University of Ilorin by repudiating the militancy of the workers’ unions has recently emerged as a destination for Nigerian students who are seeking the combination of low school fees with predictable academic calendar. Its workers benefit however from the improved wages that come about as a result of costly and destructive struggles by unions in other universities. The private universities, which do not allow unions have also been able to keep their campuses open and attractive on that score. At a broader level, the issue is one of public order deficit, in a society highly developed in agitations and shutdowns, as mechanisms for redressing grievances. It also reveals the underside of weakly constituted authorities which are, to borrow Ali Mazrui’s expression, authoritarian without being authoritative. There also is this idea that at the end of the day, government work and remuneration are entitlements without corresponding responsibilities. So, while a private employer will insist on adequate labour and punctuality, for payment received, our public sectors including our universities are hampered by traditions of militancy and mutual irresponsibility from enforcing the rules.

As a way forward, and in the context of Olayinka’s vision to reconstruct Nigerian universities as a destination rather than victim of cross border education, governments in their capacities as proprietors of public universities must first fulfil minimal obligations to their workers, become proactive in identifying conflict-prone issues and tendencies, and keep open channels of dialogue and consultations.

Of interest is Olayinka’s discussion regarding the uneven distribution of universities, public and private across the nation’s geopolitical zones. For instance, the South-West predictably has the highest concentration of universities numbering 36, while the North-East and North-West respectively have the lowest with 15 and 17. Additionally, what the lecturers call the Lagos-Ogun axis has a comparatively heavy concentration of universities, especially private ones.

These spatial and geographical disparities have implications for policymaking, for example, in the allocation of resources, which is based on the equality of states rather than on need and even the population of universities. We can of course pencil this down for a National Conference, in the unlikely event that one is convened under the Buhari administration. Currently, as the lecturer shows, only a tiny percentage of international students come to Nigeria compared to even a country like Ghana, which receives an appreciably higher percentage. On the other hand, Nigerian students are to be found in campuses around the globe ranging from Asia, the Middle East, the United States and even Benin Republic. This should constitute a rebuke to the policy elite who preside over such gross dysfunction and disparities. For a country to receive more than a trickle of overseas students, it must be serious about such things as growing insecurity, which was the topic of a recent intervention in The PUNCH by Prof. Niyi Akinnaso; infrastructural deficits which affect the cost of everything else, as well as the low ebb in our international reputation. Some of these are not up to the universities but connote a wider and real change agenda that will bring Nigeria out of the current groove, where it is merely marking time.

As far as the universities are concerned, Olayinka offers topical suggestions which can enhance their search for global oysters. These include; investment in internationally significant research, a teaching orientation that prepares students for work in the global economy and the development of an entrepreneurial university, which reckons with the expertise of industry and business leaders. This policy agenda, if followed through with requisite action, will drive higher education towards a global role, not in the short term which may already be lost, but in the medium term.

