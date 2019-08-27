Historical fact about the Fulani people of Nigeria -By Femi Fani-Kayode

The Bible says, “knowledge is power”. It also says “know the truth and

it will set you free”.

This is made all the more important given the fact that history is not

taught in Nigerian schools.

Let us join hands and walk down the beautiful path of knowledge,

truth, and history together. Our focus and subject-matter for today is

the Fulani tribe of northern Nigeria.

The Fulani are only partially African and only partly Negroid. They

are the product of cross-breeding between the Taurags, Berbers, and

Arabs of north Africa on the one hand and the local black African

women of Futa Jalon, Guinea in West Africa, on the other.

In those days Futa Jalon was a popular trade route between north and

west Africa. After hundreds of years of cross-breeding the final

product of this union was the Fula race.

If you doubt this assertion I challenge you to look at the texture of

their hair, their thin lips, their slim and pointed noses, their tall

and slight build and their, more often than not, light complexion and

you will know that they are only partially African and only partly

Negroid.

Like their Tutsi cousins (who also originally came from Futa Jalon but

who migrated to central and east Africa over the centuries) they are

primarily and in the main gypsy-like wanderers and nomads who are

deeply courageous and notoriously ruthless and ferocious in battle yet

who have a strange and inexplicable attachment to and affinity and

affection for their cattle and cows.

fulani herdsmen with guns



They betray little emotion, even in the most difficult times and even

when going through immense and the most gruelling form of hardship and

they are focused, mentally-strong, disciplined, patient, calculating,

proud, ruthless, wise and totally unforgiving.

They have long memories: never forget a friend or favour and never

forgiving an insult or a slight. Most important of all is the fact

that they overwhelm and conquer very slowly and incrementally and they

do so primarily by infiltration, assimilation, and guile.

It is only when they are fully entrenched and empowered and when they

have totally won the confidence of their host community and

infiltrated them that the sword is brought out and the most extreme

forms of barbarity and violence are employed to achieve their

objective.

That is how they conquered the Habe Kingdom, subjugated the Hausa and

turned them into vassals and that is how they took Ilorin from the

Yoruba Aare Ona Kakanfo, Afonja. In both cases, they dethroned and

murdered the sitting Kings that they had earlier befriended.

Some historians have argued that they value the life of cows more than

that of human beings. This may be true of the uneducated herdsmen and

pastoralists amongst them but I do not believe it is entirely true of

their traditional rulers and their educated and political elites.

Some have also argued that their greatest desire is to establish a

homeland for themselves by grabbing the land of others because there

is nowhere in Africa that they can call their own.

Even in Guinea where they originally came from they constitute a tiny

minority of the population, they have never been trusted with

political power and they are viewed with the utmost suspicion.

They arrived on the shores of what later became known as northern

Nigeria in 1804 when they launched their first jihad, under the

leadership of Sheik Usman Dan Fodio, and conquered the Habe

(Hausa-speaking) Kingdom of Gobir.

That is how they got a foothold in Nigeria and they have been here

ever since, imposing their Emirs over the local indigenous populations

all over the north in the name of Islam and turning the children of

the conquered Hausa into almajiris.

They constitute only 7% to 10% of the 200 million-strong Nigerian

population yet they wield and control more power and authority than

any other tribe or ethnic nationality in the country.

This has been the case since Nigerian independence in 1960 by either

holding power directly or wielding it through a series of spineless,

cowardly, pliant, willing and loyal surrogates who do their bidding

out of ignorance, fear and a pitiful inferiority complex and who

consider them to be the “master race” that were ordained by God to

lead Nigeria and that were “born to rule”.

Through Islam, they have conquered most of the core north because the

Emir is not just an ethnic overlord but he is also the leader of the

Islamic faithful in his domain.

This is a powerful and dangerous mix of religion and ethnicity and it

is one that the Fula’s have used very effectively in their quest to

dominate, conquer and subjugate the whole of Nigeria and impose their

will on the local indigenous tribes and populations that have been

there for thousands of years before they came.

Other than Usman Dan Fodio, two other Fulani leaders stand out as the

custodians and flagbearers of this messianic mission. The first of the

two is Sir Ahmadu Bello, the erstwhile Saurdana of Sokoto and the

premier of the old Northern Region and the second is General Muhammadu

Buhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It is for this reason that Usman Dan Fodio is often referred to as the

First Mahdi of the north whilst Ahmadu Bello and Muhammadu Buhari are

referred to as the second and third Mahdi’s of the north respectively.

You can say what you want about the Fulani but one thing you cannot

take from them is the fact that they fully understand and appreciate

the awesome power and beauty of ethnic and tribal unity in a wider

multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural nation like Nigeria.

Despite all pretensions to the contrary and rather like the English of

the United Kingdom, the Fulani will always put the Fulani interest

before the Nigerian interest and this has served their tribal purpose

and vision very well.

That is a lesson that other Nigerian tribes and ethnic nationalities

would do well to learn.

Mr. Obadiah Mailafia, who is a former deputy governor of the Central

Bank of Nigeria and a former presidential candidate from Southern

Kaduna said the following on August 25, 2019, “Loyalty, honour

respect, integrity are defining features of the Yoruba leadership

tradition. Fulani leadership traditions are rooted in feudalism,

pretence, hiding one’s thoughts and taqquiya.

“The game plan is to exploit to the fullest the political and

financial capital of Tinubu. They will keep him onside until they’re

able to destroy him. To turn Nigeria into a Fulani Caliphate they will

happily sacrifice social progress for ambition. They understand that

hungry desperate people would be too broken to raise their heads.

“To assist they continue to allow murderous and terrorist hordes from

Central and Western Africa to take over ancestral lands by force. They

are ruthlessly imposing total control over culture, mass media, public

administration, and the economy. They govern by fear and are willing

to plunge us into another civil war.”

I concur.

Obadiah is an old friend of mine. He studied at Oxford University and

he is one of the brightest stars and most formidable intellectuals in

Nigeria today.

Judging from his words he appears to know the Fulani very well indeed.

I do too. How? Because even though I am a proud Yoruba man, my

maternal great grandmother was a full-blooded Fulani woman and

consequently 1/8 of the blood that runs through my veins is Fulani.

I have never hidden this and I never will. As a matter of fact, I wear

it as a badge of pride and honor because it proves that I cannot

possibly hate the Fulani because I cannot possibly hate myself.

Criticism is different to hate. The former is healthy whilst the

latter is not. That is the point that many of my Fulani brothers and

sisters fail to appreciate and find it difficult to comprehend.

In any case, not all Fulani are bad and not all non-Fulani are good.

What I hate are not the Fulani people but the callous, barbarous and

unspeakable atrocities that the Fulani herdsmen and terrorists are

perpetrating in my country and the racist, hegemonist, ethnic and

religious agenda that the Fulani leaders are seeking to impose.

What is also clear to me is that the history, the disposition and the

ignoble intentions of the Fulani ruling elite raise concern and has

serious implications for the peace, welfare, and unity of Nigeria.

If the Fulani do not retrace their steps, change their ways and

moderate their actions and if they do not reign in their vaulting

ambition of conquering the Nigerian space and becoming Nigeria’s

“master race”, they can be rest assured of the fact that history,

posterity and the Nigerian people will be very harsh on them.

Worse still they may plunge our nation into a second savage, barbaric and fratricidal civil war which would make the first one look like child’s play and which would shatter the very foundations of the West African sub-region and tear the African continent apart. Let us pray that it never comes to that.

This is the end of today’s history lesson. Thanks for finding the time

to read and learn.