Hon. Gaya: The Legislative Game Changer At 56 -By Ahmad Muhammad Danyaro

All he ever wanted as a child to do in life was to make a difference in other people’s lives. As a child, he thought the only way to accomplish this was to engage in a vocation where his impact would be most felt. Some decades later, Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya, Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Downstream is doing what he always wanted to do- touch lives positively.

Abdallahi is an extra ordinary banker turned politician who has overcome all manner of obstacles ranged on his path.

People have criticized his guts and sometimes daring political stubbornness , but he has the knack for succeeding in virtually all enterprises he has embarked upon in life. In his success story, few people erroneously tend to view it as if he employed underhand tactics to achieve them and in the process underestimate his midas touch. The fact remains that he attained his present height through dint of hard work and unparalleled exhibition of moral discipline.

As the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajamiamila searches for the best legislator to chair the petroleum downstream. One name that keeping ringing bell – Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya, member representating Gaya, Albasu and Ajingi Federal constituency in the green chambers.

Hon AMG’s quality representation with vigour ,expertise and experience of as a two term member of the lower house is commendable. He has vindicated his mettle and constituents that the confidence reposes in him was not in vain with his eloquent consistent and fearless voice always seeking the improvement of lives of his constituents, Kano and Nigeria in general through legislative interventions through his desire to improve the good laws that will help enrich the living standard of Nigerians and enhance the general security situation in the country.The former banker is a man of his words and amazingly bold: he means every word he says and goes for it. His statements are never taken for granted as are astonishingly translated into action for the good of the people.Gaya commands a lot of respect from his colleagues, largely due to the way he articulates his ideas and thoughts each times he speaks on the floor of the house as his colleagues listen with rapt attention whenever he contributes to any debate or table a motion which comes in regularly. His calmness and maturity has earned him the nickname “the stabilizer” ,amongst friends and colleagues, many of whom consult him for advice which has come in handy in more than a few times. Hon Abdullahi has also been constant, stabilising factor in the 8th House, following his numerous behind the scenes interventions and mediations on critical national issues.

He has a big dossier of constituency outreach that reflects his close touch with his constituents. He has utilized the opportunity given to him through projects he attracted to his constituency and his name is registered in the heart of his people. He is truly a representative of the people going by the amount of work he was able to do for the overall benefit of his constituents. In fact, it worth elucidating that the parliamentarian was able to touch the lives of the people of whole Kano in his years of legislative stewardship. So far he has proved to be one of the few federal lawmakers that people are people the impact of their representation. No matter what anyone would say, the amount of dividends of democracy that this representative was able to bring to the door step of the people he is representing is unmatched.

Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya’s development credentials and landmarks speaks volumes. The highlights of which were stellar achievements of constructing and rehabilitating schools and re-positioning the educational sector in the more definitive, radically, progressive and futuristic manner, not to mention the expansive provision of basic welfares amenities for the citizens in water resources, healthcare, power and the greatly improved living standards for his people in terms of capacity building, empowerment and educational scholarship for his people, all shone brightly for both his admirers and detractors to access.

In the lives of many, birthdays are usually periods for sober reflections . The period for stocktaking. Numerous personalities with eyes on the verdict of history use such occasions to reflect on their contributions to the betterment or otherwise of their societies. For the Hon Gaya, he silently allowed the occasion of his 56th Birthday anniversary passed on 24th September 2019 in strict compliance with his natural humility and simplicity. But this not an ordinary man, Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya is a scion of Amir Abdullahi Maje Karofi , a 3rd Emir of Kano from Fulani dynasty. He was former Commissioner of Finance in Kano State and successful serial entrepreneur before his venturing into politics.

There is no doubt that many aspects of development by individuals and nations have been fired and propelled by vision which is regarded as an indispensable ingredient and catalyst in the dynamics of human existence. This is why Woodrow Wilson once emphasized that “no one that does not see vision will ever realize any high hope or undertake any high enterprise”, a pragmatic statement reinforced by that of Ralph Waldo Emerson who said, “Where there is no vision, a people perish”. The visionary parliamentarian should be celebrated by all and sundry as he clock 56years of valuable contribution to humanity.

Danyaro wrote in from Kano and can be reached [email protected]