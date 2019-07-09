Hon. Mirwa: Lawmaker with a difference -By Abu Mahmud

Despite different perception by many people about politicians where they are viewed most of them as self-centered, however, still there are some good ones who consider politics as a way of serving people with genuine passion and bringing developmental projects that will impact positively on their people’s lives.

Hon. Alhaji Ahmed Mirwa is among such politicians who feel concerned for the poor , and the less privileged in the society. He feels being in public office is not about power and money to remain relevant but its best opportunity to serve peoples. He made himself available and accessible to the people of his constituency and he was able to bring new dawn for them, by not switching off his phone, and he was going to see them. An assessment of him showed that his life is filled with proven integrity, hard work and dedication to the development of his constituency and enhancement of his people irrespective of party affiliation. Since elected, he was able to empower so many youths in the constituency.

New Speaker of Yobe State House of Assembly is a transformational lawmaker, who has inspired, energized and intellectually stimulated the youths and peoples of his constituency through various empowerments which are freely given to peoples of Nguru II constituency regardless of their political backgrounds. He has been adjudged a lawmaker who always idealizes the fact that every individual needs to be empowered and motivated (financially and otherwise) to raise a generation of ‘givers’ and not ‘takers’ from the society.

He has trained a number of youths in different programme which was aimed at reducing the level of unemployment in his constituent. Hon Ahmed is on the forefront in securing jobs to deserving youths. While the less educated and disadvantaged ones in the society are being empowered with different skills aimed at making them self-reliant without being unproductive in the society. Women and men were given free medical support, motorized boreholes were constructed, motorized streetlights provided and blocks of classrooms constructed in the constituency.

Mirwa is a highly respected legislator among his colleagues in the House. He has earned his stripe by being able to adeptly craft a beautiful mélange of passion, compassion and courage of conviction in the way he brilliantly puts forward arguments and ultimately discharges his legislative duties. For him, the overriding interest of the masses should not be sacrificed either on the altar of political expediency or in pursuit of a narrow selfish agenda of those who operate the levers of power. Accordingly, his politics, character and vision has been informed and guided by this philosophy serving humanity.

In June 24 members of Yobe State House of Assembly in June elected Hon Ahmed Lawan Mirwa as the 7th speaker of Yobe House of Assembly. He was elected in to the Yobe House of assembly in 2007-2011, 2011-2015and reelected in 2019.

He was born in 1969 in Mirwa Village of Nguru local government, the attended, when young Ahmed Lawan Mirwa reached school aged attended Mirwa Primary School from 1972-79, proceeded to Government Secondary School Nguru 1980-1985 and also attended University of Maiduguri here he obtained B.Ed. He possesses the priceless acumen needed to take up his new tasks and another pivotal point that cannot be taken away is his desired to support the executive arm of government in moving forward Yobe peoples interests. He has manifested a sophisticated political capacity of which only a few can boast. Hon Mirwa is a personification of humanity, a selfless leader and an uncommon Nigerian, who thinks more about the other person’s feelings than of his own.

Abu, public affairs commentator, writes from Kano