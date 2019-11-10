Hon. MMB: Stabilizer of Yobe State @52 -By Abba Dukawa

Yobe state is Lucky to have a leader with vision so a visionary leader should be celebrated for his valuable contribution to humanity. Hon Mai Mala Buni’s nickname “the Stabilizer” ,amongst supporters within and outside the state as he has also been constant, stabilizing factor in the state. Governor MMB has a big dossier of state outreach that reflects his close touch with his peoples. He has utilized the mended given to him through projects executed across the state.

The signs of a beautiful Friday will be noticed from the preceding Wednesday clearly exemplifies the actions taken so far by Governor Mai Mala Buni since took charge of the affairs of Yobe on May 29, 2019. Like a greyhound after a rabbit, Governor Buni came out of the take-off point with some decisive pronouncements and moves that disabused the minds of some doubting Thomas’s that he is actually prepared and ready for the tasks of administering one of the states with serious economic and societal challenge state in Nigeria.

There is no doubt that many aspects of development by individuals have been fired and propelled by vision which is regarded as an indispensable ingredient and catalyst in the dynamics of human existence. This is why Woodrow Wilson once emphasized that “no one that does not see vision will ever realize any high hope or undertake any high enterprise”, a pragmatic statement reinforced by that of Ralph Waldo Emerson who said, “Where there is no vision, a people perish

Truth be told, Governor Mai Mala Buni is an embodiment of a good head, a good heart and of course a foresight in moving Yobeans and the state forward. The result so far so good has been delivery of democratic dividends and meeting expectations of the teeming population of the State.

Hon Buni took over the most tasking, challenging job in the State and one thing that is constant is that his passion, zeal and energy for a greater Yobe remain indubitable. By the following day by day, month by month Governor made many moves which clearly showed that he was ready to walk the talk. Another pleasant move by MMB’s government is that of his developmental credentials and landmarks speak volumes. He is truly a people’s leader going by the amount of work he was able to do for the overall benefit of Yobe state .No matter what anyone would say, the amount of dividends of democracy that this people’s leader was able to bring to the door step of the people he is governing is unmatched.

One thing commonly associated with this man is that, he redefines any office he occupies and makes a mark. MMB is humanist, a visionary and egalitarian personality, radical, a pragmatist, an exemplary and respected leader in fact He has not only revolutionised Yobe but turned around the fortunes of the state to the extent that today Yobean in unity have named him ‘ Yobe Stabilizer’

Governor Mai Mala Buni is doing what he always wanted to do- touch lives positively. In fact, it worth elucidating that the Governor was able to touch the lives of the people of whole Yobe state within shortest possible time and prove his devoted serving humanity. So far he has proved to be one of the first termer action governors that have impacted people lives with his ardently active leadership.

In this piece to marks Governor Buni golden birthday was not borne out of sheer vain glorious imaginations but I consider this a great opportunity to write about this great achiever of transforming socioeconomic and infrastructural development of Yobe.

In real sense, it is easy to conclude that some leaders are naturally characterized by ideas, vision and the will to set a pace and to have their name boldly written on the sand of time.

A vivid reference point is the leadership qualities exhibited by this noble man, which qualified him as the political reference of our time. The starting point for this piece naturally fails to align because the achievements would be too numerous to mention.

However, the qualitative leadership acumen and the sense of stewardship which MMB possesses has been established, at least, at the highest level. He goes history lane as a disciplined politician with regard for the rule of law. He is an epitome of discipline, hard work and equity and fairness. His political philosophy has no regard for sentiments. An harbinger of egalitarianism. His affinity with both the high and mighty and the downtrodden is second to none. He leaves no stone unturned in grassroots developments, socio-economic worries and general political affairs.

Toward achieving his socioeconomic blueprints to the state Hon Buni wooing local and international investors toward invest in state deposits natural minerals resources like the gypsum and limestone deposits. The stabilizer Yobe governor recently attended the 4th Istanbul Public Private Partnership [PPP] where the governor and the investor discussed include the establishment of a cement factory in the state, financing of education and road projects and small business micro finance .He also Buni met representative Qatari investors from the office of Sheikh Saoud Bin Nasser Bin Khalid al-Thani in Abuja aimed to exploring an investing partnership to set up a cement company and meat processing factory in Yobe State.

He told the Qatari representative about the investment opportunities with untapped natural deposits gypsum and limestone in Yobe State, as well as the mass availability of small ruminant animals that could support a meat processing factory. Sheikh al-Hajeri, also extended an invitation for the governor to visit Qatar so that they could sign an agreement on the proposed partnership, said his investment group is willing and ready to work with Yobe State in the two key areas and the Qatari also going to visit the state so that we can reach a point of agreement about the partnership and also to host MMB in Qatar.

The highlights of which were stellar achievements of Buni in the past six months steering the affairs if the state of constructing and rehabilitating schools and re-positioning the educational sector in the more definitive ,radically ,progressive and futuristic manner , not to mention the expansive provision of basic welfares amenities for the citizens in water resources ,healthcare. Resettlement, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation (R3), for the peoples affected by insurgency to live a life of honor and dignity. Buni’ administration revived mariboud state own Industries like Yobe Aluminum industry in Potiskum Yobe Flour Mill Industry in Potiskum and Yobe Polythene and Woven Sack Company Damaturu. Agriculture reforms and the greatly improved living standards for his people in terms of capacity building, empowerment and educational scholarship for his people, all shone brightly for all in respect of party affiliation to access and his monumental achievements continue to ring loud and louder each passed days.

For Governor Mai Mala Buni prevailing interest of the masses should not be sacrificed either on the altar of political expediency or in pursuit of a narrow selfish agenda of those who operate the levers of power. He has demonstrated his true passion for issues concerning his peoples and state as a whole; he worked passionately to address matters of great concern to the Yobeans and quickly earned a reputation as a true people’s governor, hard-working and brilliant governor.

Accordingly, his politics, character and vision has been informed and guided by like late Aminu Kano’s this philosophy of emancipation and improving lives of masses. His many measures as a governor make him not business as usual governor as he had shaking the table by introducing various reforms that will reposition state institutions which will be for the greater good for the people of the state.

The purpose of human life is to serve and to show compassion and the will that will help others. Described by most people as gentle, generous, humble, trustworthy, extremely loyal and down-to-earth, Mai Mala no doubt, displayed high and esteemed leadership qualities which endeared to the people of the state.

In the lives of many, birthdays are usually periods for sober reflections .The period for stocktaking. Numerous personalities with eyes on the verdict of history use such occasions to reflect on their contributions to the betterment or otherwise of their societies. Hon MMB is a man of his words and amazingly bold: he means every word he says and goes for it. His statements are never taken for granted as are astonishingly translated into action for the good of the people. He commands a lot of respect from his colleagues and the people of his state largely due to the way he articulates his ideas and thoughts each times he speaks as peoples listen with rapt attention

The visionary leader should be celebrated by all and sundry as MMB clock 52years of valuable contribution to humanity and He is a personification of humanity, a selfless leader and an uncommon Nigerian, who thinks more about the other person’s feelings than of his own. wishing him sound health and wisdom to deliver on the mission #ForAGreaterYobeState.

