Hookers And Mothers: One Of Nigerias’ Tragedy -By Kareem Itunu Azeez

“Even now I don’t have hope for myself,” she says. “My past already destroyed my future.”

If only we all know who made those statements above, then it would be much easier for the premise I lay my write up, she was Nadege, the soft spoken lady from the southern part of Nigeria, who was uncovered by CNN, even though she couldn’t give her real name for security purposes, lured to Paris, with the theme, “It’s Paradise ” but deeply, having been exposed to sexuality here at a very tender Age in Nigeria, there was nothing the soul could possibly do, when all the body wants is to get laid, and now the future look so bleak.

Having extensively observe the situation of the Nigerian economy, and also question as many as I can, concerning the alarming rate through which teenage girls engage into sexual activities, I had my cups full with reasons intangible so as to succumb to the tragic rise of this immoral act, which led to the decrease of our values in matters of emotions.

So I ask, are the reasons why ladies, young girls, engage in immoral sexual activities right? But before the answer is given, I like you to read along, then you clearly will see the reasons I am talking about.

“Now that sex is easy to get, true love is scarce to find “

Todays’ hookers and tomorrows mothers, this title already is self explanatory, as the young girls of today who will do anything just to live a life beyond their age, will grow to be tomorrows mother, what would they look back on and train their children with.





When I consider the rate at which adolescents, going to school, practice careless intercourse freely with reckless abandon, there’s but a doom to the future mothers, they are the future mothers therefore products from them, would likely be on a geometrical rise, I haven’t come to actually challenge and criticize the female version of the genders, I have only decided to focus more on them, since they seem the most easily vulnerable to the dangers of the whole sad scenario.

Borrowing the statistics of how today’s young children, are already sexually active, here’s a background to fit the column of my argument, 300 students (150 boys and 150 girls) 14-19 years of age from 8 high schools in the Isolo, Itire-Ikate, and Apapa-Oshodi axis all in Lagos, Nigeria were interviewed to gather information about the sexual behavior of Nigerian adolescents. This consisted of a random sample of 80 subjects (40 boys and 40 girls) in each of the 14-15, 16-17, and 18-19 years age groups. Thus, there were 6 data groups.

Boys and girls differed significantly in their kissing, breast/genital, fondling, embracing, holding hands, and sexual intercourse behavior. More boys than girls were found to have engaged in kissing (80% versus 53.3%), breast/genital fondling (73.3% versus 49.2%), embracing (83.3% versus 56.7%), holding hands (86.7% versus 67.5%), and sexual intercourse (68.3% versus 42.5%). Boys showed more internal variation than girls, differing in 4 of the activities, while girls differed in 3 activities.

There was a significant difference among boys when the 3 age groups were compared with respect to kissing, embracing, hold hands, and sexual intercourse. Boys did not differ significantly in their breast/genital fondling behavior. Girls showed significant differences in their kissing, breast/genital fondling, and sexual intercourse behavior. Their seeming difference in embracing and holding hands behavior did not reach statitical significance. The findings show that various forms of sexual activities are widely practiced by Nigerian adolescents.

Among boys and girls there are considerable differences in sexual behavior due to age. The study fails to confirm the assumption that as a result of social and cultural sanctions the sexual standards of Nigerian adolescents would be less radical than those of their Western counterparts. Nigerian adolescents are absorbing foreign cultures quickly and no longer adhere to local cultural regulations regarding sex. Added to this is the sexual content of movies and magazines and the use of sex in advertising. The wide gap between the male and female adolescents in their sexual behavior is an indication that the double standard persists in Nigeria. Sex education has not been promoted well in Nigeria, therefore it is necessary that sex education be introduced immediately in order to deal with the rapidly changing sex values of youth.

Research location had been substituted to fit in to current times situations, By Owuamanam DO.

This research, only buttress my point to the kind of mothers we have today, they have failed us, and still haven’t realized, this trouble seems to be on a crescendo, but the reasons for this, are known, but my question is, are this reasons enough…..

Reasons like poverty, trying to live up to expectations, impressing your peers, wanting to prove up to the latest trends, sustaining an atm relationship, prolonging fidelity, and my self reasons, which includes, lack of ambition, over reliance on the male folks, lower self esteem, lack of discipline, lower moral standards, bad parenting, a terrible society and cruel social norms, without forgetting the dead debris of religious beliefs.

The list seems endless and I could go on and on, so as to undertand why our home makers are increasingly losing the track to a future that fits a country.

While on Children’s Day, premium times was hitting deeply into this issue, as two teenage girls became pregnant for men, who promised to buy them sanitary pads, how awkward a reason, but the reality is, as much as we blame poverty, how about the lost value in today’s ladies and girls?

88% of today’s ladies won’t afford the lives they live now, if they close their legs.

How would a young girl between the ages of 15-19 posses one of the most expensive mobile phone in the country, while in secondary school, and her family background has the traces we need, she still lives with her father in a room and parlour, and her mother engages in all forms of trades to put food on the table, how? And I ask again how, and where would she get such, even sadly the parents do not care, she has to open her legs. Whether it’s from a fiance, a birthday gift, or whatever form, now do not quote me wrong base on my assessment, there’s still some good Samaritan out there, but in today’s society, this idea exist in theory not in the real world.

You shouldn’t engage in an argument trying to defend the statistics the battle should be withing yourself, if you are qualified enough to be within the 12% remaining. The nightclubs are filled with secondary school girls, the bars are filled with single mothers, old single ladies, the streets are packed with ladies who are desperately searching for husbands, and unfortunately jobless also, what do the future holds for people like this in Nigeria?

One of the best reply I have gotten so far through various interviews on different social media platforms, was that from “Peace Ichipi” having been questioned by legit.ng “In the past, sex was a thing for matured minds. People went into it only when they were married. Today, sex life it is for every Dick & Harry. Advent of the Internet meant inevitable uncontrolled exposure to pornography. Our ladies borrowed the mad dress code from the West, exposing greater parts of their bodies that were previously regarded as private parts. Sex is heavily featured in the movies, etc. Unless we go back to our roots, where the African woman was highly esteemed because of her decent dressing, this problem will continue to be on the upsurge.

Though social media contributed to this malaise, with just a click, you could live a larger than life world even at the corners of your cubicle home, with lies you could get the next jobless lady to your house, and with what you call, Packaging, a young teenage girl who want to be lost, would easily be shown a direction.

Another is the promotion of fake lives, and celebrating wrong Ways and illegal Means of making money, through fraudulent and popular of all, Yahoo, our daughters therefore see these people as n avenue to quickly get some cash and maintain their expensive lifestyle, they go ahead and bill someone who’s not their spouse or in anyway in a relationship with, as expected, sexual harassment falls into the lead, and from thereon a world is lost.

Ultimately, bad parenting lays the solid foundation where this malaise is creeping out from, I am therefore afraid that if we do not raise our children the right way, and made then understand how tragic they might end with thier new trend if assessing life, they possibly would end where their lives usually end.

Kareem Itunu Azeez writes from Lagos State.

