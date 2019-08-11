How about if, what if, and if it happened -By Swandy Banta

A few days ago I had this very strong urge to get back home in the afternoon during work hours. I still can’t explain it, but I literally heard a voice within me instructing me to “go home now”.

Well I obeyed the voice, picked up my car keys and headed home in the rain.

When I got to the gate I felt a strong urge to leave my car outside and just get into the house quietly. No sooner had I stepped into the house did I realize that I had just interrupted an ongoing theft of my valuables.

My televisions and other valuables had been packaged while my unwanted guests were still snooping around the house for more goods for their loot bag.

Well, too bad as soon as I stepped in they ran out the back door, headed for the fence and left me standing in my house amazed, surprised and somewhat confused if I was in the wrong house.

I later realized that the thieves did not break into the house. They had a key which they used to quietly get into the house. I connected the dots and immediately realized how they got access to my house.

Did I feel betrayed?

…It was so painful to realize I narrowly missed being defrauded by someone I trusted so deeply.

Life is full of many twists and turns with bends that lead to shocking and surprising discoveries.

For some people it’s the discovery that the child they had nurtured as theirs for decades isn’t legitimately theirs.

For another it’s the realization that their spouse has been in a long time love affair with someone they never ever imagined could be or do that to them.

For yet another it’s the shocking discovery that their child who has been receiving school fees for University education from them has not been in school all through the years they have been sending their hard earned resources to them.

I remember a story I heard of a family who suddenly discovered that their two teenage daughters were HIV positive. Story had it that because both parents had demanding jobs which kept them out of the house for long hours every day and the kids were often left to fend for themselves after school before their parents returned from work.

Things however took a twist when the security man got friendly with the kids and began to show some concern and eventually warmed his way to their hearts.

He began to take turns having sex with these young ladies unknown to their parents until he infected them both with the deadly virus.

So for you reading this essay, I don’t know what situation has boxed you in a corner. I do know that there is always a way around the bend. When we face these situations I strongly advice that we keep calm. Please don’t throw an immediate tantrum. Chances are that in the middle of the tantrum, you may do or say certain things that may make you appear foolish when the facts are straightened out.

Also, when you find yourself in a dicey situation, be careful who you run to because you may just be running into the arms of your oppressor camouflaged as your helper.

Finally, situations like this call for an immediate retreat to a quiet place where you can hear yourself and your intuition on which way to go. Trust me, we don’t give our intuition it’s deserved credit.

Around1895 English Nobel laureate Rudyard Kipling wrote the poem “If—” as a tribute to Leander Starr Jameson. … The poem, first published in Rewards and Fairies (1910), ch. ‘Brother Square-Toes’, is written in the form of paternal advice to the poet’s son, John.

If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting too;

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,

Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,

And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:

If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;

If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;

If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster

And treat those two impostors just the same;

If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,

Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,

And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:

If you can make one heap of all your winnings

And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,

And lose, and start again at your beginnings

And never breathe a word about your loss;

If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,

Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,

If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,

If all men count with you, but none too much;

If you can fill the unforgiving minute

With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,

Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,

And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!

I must say, If the days are evil. Only God knows the kind of evil that is being perpetrated under the sun.

If you realize one thing that it doesn’t matter if God allowed some things to happen and saved us from others. What matters most is for us to always keep a clear conscience. A clear conscience will always vindicate us at the end. If nothing vindicates us because our worst fear or pain happened, let us remember that God never lost a battle or ever made a mistake.

Swandy Banta is blue blooded, ask her what that means and she gladly tells you, she’s been through the tunnel of pain and she found illuminating light. She writes and coaches on the difficult subject of pain. Whether it’s national pain, community pain or the pain of loss and the hurts of life that makes us all ask why—she brings new perspectives. Swandy can be reached on [email protected]