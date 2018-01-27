How do I love a country that devours its own? -By J. Ezike

It is easy enough to agree that freedom of speech does not exist in the four walls of Nigeria. In fact, it is the unwanted visitor expatriated and promised a ruthless death sentence on its return anywhere within the purview of Nigeria. Even more daunting is the habit of its leaders in silencing the voices of opposition by any means necessary – whether by gun or by law. Citizens are extra-judicially tried and executed without proper court-hearing and nobody moves a muscle. If the trigger-happy policemen don’t give a bullet in a chest of a civilian for questioning their extortion for money, the machete-wielding herdsmen are apt to butcher an entire village to secure a grazing haven for their cows. If the python-dancing soldiers don’t kill the innocent protesters based on their tribe and political opinions, the suicide-merchants of Sambisa forest are certain to cull hundreds of human lives in one single explosion. And if you are lucky to escape the fury of these death-seekers, then God save you from the unsmiling hunger and severe poverty in the land.

The fire of impunity keeps burning, the leaders keep looting, the army keeps massacring, the DSS keeps haunting and the citizens keep “suffering and smiling.” On the other hand, One Nigerianists keep singing: “E go better!” while the nation burns in the flame of reckless prodigality and eternal wastefulness. Those in support of the status quo continue to live in denial and have refused to align their vision with the truth – and the truth: Nigeria is a monumental failure.

It baffles me that some people are yet to see reason with the call for referendum by the Old Eastern region. It baffles me that some people still find nothing wrong with a country that would kill you for condemning Fulani herdsmen and their distant relatives in Sambisa forest. It baffles me that some people are against independence from a country where a notorious terrorist group like Boko Haram is certified innocent and IPOB is labeled a terrorist organization by the Nigerian government. It baffles me that people are yet to feel the wickedness that embodies the monstrosity that is Nigeria. Every day, human beings get slaughtered in Nigeria for all manner of reasons and some people are silent. Where is our righteous anger?

When people ask me: where is your patriotism? I simply say: How do I love a country that devours its own?

Nigeria is a country with a strong historical background for war crimes, terrorism, corruption and institutionalized injustice. People die in their thousands almost on daily basis, with the system contributing to their misfortunes and afflictions. It’s like living in a dark heathen space full of everything sinister and evil. It would be impossible for any writer to lament of its unhealthiness in one article, so view this as a summary.

