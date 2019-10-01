How not to bring down a man… -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

It started with the blowing up of pipelines which led to a devastating toll on our revenue, like the tailless cow, Buhari steadied the economy and ended the avenging furies of the Niger Delta Avengers without firing a single shot.

Just when he was resting the avenger’s imbroglio, then came the coordinated echo of restructuring. Overnight, everyone wanted a restructured Nigeria. Media houses fell over themselves to schedule topics around the need to restructure Nigeria, politicians and pundits postulating on the imminent collapse of the country, if Nigeria isn’t restructured. Four years after, without a restructured template, Nigeria is still existing and Buhari continues to win.

Like an abiku plague, then came another distraction, this time championed by Nnamdi Kanu. With his IPOB, he wanted the Igbo out of Nigeria. He became an absolute leader, in no time, he became a supreme leader as faithful worshipped him in adorations and politicians falling over themselves for his anointing. For his daring adventure, many lives were lost on a needless confrontation. The country nearly burn as our nationhood was shaken with heightened mutual distrust and tribal suspicion. Like the wild harmattan fire, the IPOB debacle fizzled out as Buhari and Nigeria win again.

Abdullahi O. Haruna



With the IPOB kissing the dust, another ugly distraction suffaced, this time in dangerous staccato. It is the herdsmen invasion, overnight, peaceful states were turned into death beds with children, women and men slain in hundreds. The middle belt region became the belt of deaths as people were buried in mass graves, coffins lined up in trailers and driven round in carnival. All fingers were pointed at the Fulanis and the president suffered the blame – because, his tribal men were alleged to be the killers of farmers. The nation groaned as accusations and theory of conspiracies flew around. Like the thunderstorm with glittering bark, the middle belt was salvaged from the savagery of bloodthirsty killers, again Buhari wins and Nigeria survives.

Not done with the songs of distractions, another story suffaced, this time with cacophonous religious voices. Pastors, imams turned their altars to the podium of hate as they outdid themselves in the language of hate. The cry of Islamization herald the air as religious insensitivity and intolerant became the order of the day. The country was almost under the mercy of religious war until logic prevailed and stupidity discarded. And Nigerians heaved a relief as neither the Muslims nor the Christians could Islamize or Christianize anyone. Again, Buhari wins and Nigeria survives.

From the blues, came the era of celebrity activists, the nation woke up to the jamboree of effizee celebrities calling for the resignation of the President, this time around, for being ill! Yes, the president should throw in the towel because he was ill. They planned their protests, mobilized resources and just when it was time to hit the streets, their arrow heads capitulate and like pack of badly arranged cards, their interest and sponsored scripts came crashing. And again, Buhari wins and Nigeria survives.

The politicians came in with their stunts, with furious dexterity, they unleashed their arsenals, predicting dooms, calling for unrest and inciting the population. Because the Nigerians see through the facade, they stood and still stand with Muhammadu Buhari, the man they want to bring down at all cost.

Happy 59th Independence, Nigerians.

Trajectorily musing

(C) Abdullahi O. Haruna Haruspice