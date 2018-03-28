How Osinbajo Saved Buhari From 2019 Political Coup -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

Whenever hailers in the APC boast victory without Tinubu or that PMB already have 13 million vote, I laugh knowing some of them are baby politicians, I have said it on social media a number of time that any party that would win Buhari would only need to stop him from winning two third with an alternative formula and without Tinubu on his side.

The APC NEC was the bait, it had been bought and it would only take a well orchestrated party coup to win Buhari and send him parking from Aso rock. The plan was hatched by Saraki, Atiku and host of others in collaboration with APC NEC, they decided to play smart by supporting the party chairman and by clamouring for an automatic extension of office against the due process stipulated in the party and Nigeria’s constitution. Their well orchestrated plan almost played out when president Buhari went against Tinubu warning and elongated the tenure of Oyegun (illegally). The political compost are sure of success, they were sure an illegal party chairman will present a return ticket to Buhari, they were sure an illegal APC NEC will hold the primaries and they were sure to join SDP at the last hour to 2019 elections, Atiku will at first behave like he will slug it out at the PDP, a technique to shift focus they all know Buhari will win but would loose. But alas, the vice president a product of the political wizard of Bourdillion (Osinbajo saved APC and Buhari), another Idiagbon or what can we call him, read along and find out.

Politics is mathematics President Buhari would have been nominated by an illegal APC NEC caucus, he may even win by 50 million votes and still loose to SDP ( the third force projected as the runner up) SDP may win with Just 5 million votes.

A little diplomacy from Tinubu and Osinbajo saved the day at the APC NEC caucus meeting, Tinubu was absent and thee president knew he was angry, he would have to pacify him, he decided to give room for an election for APC NEC, he wanted the current APC NEC to defend themselves, he would support Oyegun anyway, so he stood up to announce a reversal to the APC NEC automatic elongation quoting the Tinubu’s illegality of elongation of tenure, as soon as the president finished his speech the pro Oyegun NEC members jumped up brilliantly to tear into pieces the President’s speech. They cannot afford to loose out such a script ahead of 2019. But Osinbajo, a Professor and a SAN stood up and said that “any illegal elongation means Interim Committee and it will be an illegal and since they are the ones to submit the APC Candidates including that of the President, the other party will simply go to The Supreme Court to claim the presidency and we will simply be in shock for ever”. He reminded the party of how the technique originated from Kano when APC lost HoR seat because the state APC NEC that nominated him was an illegal one. Former Governor of Kano Ganduje at this juncture shouted: Prof, I am still in shock!!!

Immediately the Vice President ended his speech the Ex-PDP minister and now APC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullhi who was privy to the plan rushed to consult Bukola Saraki on what way forward. The political coup has been lost at stage one. There is another political coup being plotted, I hope the presidency is watching.

