How Pastor Danarry Leke Of Living Faith Church Bida Polytechnic Branch Defrauded Students -By Destiny Victor

Fraud can occur at any organization, but the house of God should be totally immune from any form of corruption. Church leaders are responsible to God and to their congregation to safeguard the ministry’s assets. To do so, we need to bring the attention of their national headquarter to some of the nefarious activities of these Pastors, to help discipline them and serve as a deterrent to others. In most cases the national headquarter are not always aware of these cases, as most victims prefer not to speak out, trusting that God will take absolute control. Every church has it owns rules and regulation, so it normal to report any form of indiscipline, corruption and deviation from the core values of the church to the appropriate authority.

Pastor Danarry Leke of Federal Polytechnic Branch Bida, Niger State, has been in our church for over three years now in Bida, were he and his wife defrauded church members into losing hundred of thousand of Naira to the Ponzi scheme MMM, that crashed last year.

He advertised the scheme to many of us and got us to register through him and his wife, several seminars were held inside the church on Fridays and Saturday to promote the Ponzi scheme. Most of us in Bida branch were polytechic students, who eventually lost our school fees through the Ponzi scheme, in which our Pastors and wife were guardian. What shocked many of us most was our Pastor refusal to help us with money when the program crashed or talk to the school management on our behalf, knowing fully well that he brought us into MMM, in which 20% of our investment on MMM is given to him.

He eventually used the lion share of the money he profited from us to build three houses in Bida, Niger State, which he uses as rent to students every year. So him saying he can’t help us with money or talk to management on our behalf is a big lie and one who use the house of God and his position to steal. Our only crime was believing our Pastor. I did not make this report since because he was still in our branch, but he just announced last week that he has been transferred to Abuja. Though, he said he will not be leaving till early next month.

I will want Papa and the national headquarter of Living Faith to help investigate all these allegations, at least there are people who will be ready to talk within the Church. The Pastor, even confess to one of the elders who challenge him that MMM wasn’t a sin and that is why he participated in it and encourage every member of our branch to join. Many of the elders in the church are aware of this fact. As for me, I will never forgive him, because he made me drop out of school. I was only following my Pastor’s words, never knew MMM was going to crash, I have taken my faith, but the world deserve to know the truth about this heartless Pastor, whose love for money knows no bound.

Thanks.

Victor Destiny,

Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State.

Related

Comments

comments