How the Holy Spirit moved, as Daddy Freeze waged war on the Church -By Nneka Okumazie

One Word of GOD is sometimes everything needed when attacks, against the Church of GOD, gathered. That Word, often overseen by the Holy Spirit, came through those whose hearts are with the LORD.

The Word strengthened others, just like it strengthened them. It was a bulwark against all the questions the enemies thought were difficult.

There were always rebuttals – superior to questions and criticisms at the Christian Faith, by those who couldn’t understand how devout Christians did it.

, Then JESUS said to His disciples: If any of you want to be My followers, you must forget about yourself. You must take up your cross and follow Me.]

There was an individual – a follower of GOD, in the Scriptures, whose life already fell apart. But, remarked something to learn from:

, For I know [that] myliveth, and [that] He shall stand at the latter upon the earth:]







This roughly translates to: life may be rough, things may be difficult, it may seem over, but I know that no matter what this world does to me, I know the One I serve – lives.

This powerful knowledge was a reason the Apostles were rigorous in their evangelism. It was also why Churches expanded, as the Holy Spirit and Power came, and they became witnesses of the LORD.

They drew near to GOD, GOD drew near to them. They wanted to know more about Him, because as the knowledge dropped, they saw what they couldn’t see. It was massive excitement, so they did everything possible for His Command.

The Holy Spirit is the closest Friend and Partner to any devout Christian, because the relationship is potent, directing, comforting, loving and helping.

Just like it was written, that so then Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the Word of GOD. That Word of GOD can be from the Scriptures, from a gathering in the name of the LORD or directly from the Holy Spirit.

So the Holy Spirit is often a Source to solidify the heart against anything coming against it – expected or unexpected. There was an Apostle in agony, who said:

, But he, being full of the, looked up steadfastly into Heaven, and saw the, andstanding on the Right Hand of, And said, Behold, I see the Heavens opened, and thestanding on the Right Hand of.] [, And he kneeled down, and cried with a loud voice,, lay not this sin to their charge. And when he had said this, he fell asleep.]

The Holy Spirit already prepared the Church of GOD for a time of criticisms. The Holy Spirit moved a lot.

It was said, in [Genesis 1:2, And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness [was] upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of GOD moved upon the face of the waters.]

There is the song that said Holy Spirit move me now. The Holy Spirit needed to keep reminding genuine Christians of the Word of GOD, and to hold on.

The true Church is strong. And the Word of GOD remains their Power.

Christ wants many to come to Him, and the Holy Spirit is always on the move to change hearts. This is a major reason it is important to leave the message of Salvation, often, because the Holy Spirit does the rest.

, Then Philip went down to the city of Samaria, and preached Christ unto them. And the people with one accord gave heed unto those things which Philip spake, hearing and seeing the miracles which he did. For unclean spirits, crying with loud voice, came out of many that were possessed: and many taken with palsies, and that were lame, were healed.

And there was great joy in that city.]

