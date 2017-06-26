Human Rights in Nigeria -By Christopher Ekpo

We all speak of our right, yet we know a few of them. We all attempt fighting for our right but we know little of how to go about it. Our society is in dilemma of her rights. Who will help us? This article attempts to answer these questions and bring to light the meaning, and some fundamental human rights. Follow up this series and get the best.

The term “human rights” simply means the rights of an individual (a citizen) of a country to perform, own or get something, and to behave in a particular way. Every citizen of Nigeria has all the rights stated in the constitution.

Don’t be cheated: know your rights!

The fundamental rights of every Nigerian are clearly stated in the constitution, yet as a result of ignorance, many Nigerians have their human rights trampled upon. According to the constitution, every Nigerian has the following:

Right to life; no one is to be deprived of his life, except in execution of a sentence of a court in respect to criminal offence of which he has been found guilty.

Right to freedom from torture, inhuman or degrading punishment; no one is to be subjected to torture or to be treated to perform forced or compulsory labour.

Right to freedom of movement; the right to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof.

Right to freedom of dignity of human person; the right to be treated with love and respect as a human regardless of class, gender, race etc.

Right to freedom from discrimination on the ground of race, or tribe, gender, creed or political opinion and association.

Right to fair and equal hearing.

Right to private and family life.

Right to freedom of expression and press.

Right to freedom of thoughts, conscience and religion; this does not give room for belonging, or taking part, or be a member of a secret society.

Right to peaceful assembly and association.

Right to freedom from slavery and forced labour.

Right to freedom from unlawful imprisonment.

Right to ownership of property.

Right to vote and be voted for in any given election.

Right to education.

Right to work and receive commensurate compensation.

Right to hold public office.

Even the Bible says; “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge….” (Hos. 4:6). Ignorance of your rights as a citizen of Nigeria can make you become a “punch pad”. But when you know your rights as the scripture puts it; ‘And you shall know the truth and the truth shall make your free’. Know your rights today and fight for it. Not forgetting that the Human Rights Day is celebrated in Nigeria on the 14th December, every year. Do not be left out.

EKPO CHRISTOPHER.

[email protected]

08094302010

