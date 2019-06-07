I Support The Motion For Oduduwa’s Independence -By J. Ezike

Over the past years many of us on the other side of the ideological divide had barely been granted audience before we had earned the enmity, which was deeply diabolical, of our distant relatives in the South-West and the Middle-Belt. They, like the dutiful mother in her colostrums had been nursing the evil child fathered by the British government and the Fulani Caliphate. They knew about the evil child’s unadulterated malignance towards the South-East and its next-of-kin cleverly dubbed as the South-South in what became a colonial tactics designed to forge a startling level of division amongst tribal relatives, but yet, found it necessary to enable the language use of territorial acquisition.

And so, we, on the other side of the ideological divide learned in One Nigeria, that to be a South-Easterner or a South-Southerner (so to speak) meant precisely, that one was never a human-being, never deemed worthy to be established as an equal member of that particular part of humanity but was simply at the mercy of the “conspiracy” that gazed at his image, his tribe, his culture, his land, his history with the eyes of the slave-bearing and Biafran-killing class of 1929 till date. But collusion not division was the greater culprit in feeding the evil child we have come to know as One Nigeria.

In the words of Tony Nnadi, the secretary general of the Lower Niger Congress: “We either continue to sacrifice our people to save Nigeria or sacrifice Nigeria to save our people.” What is unforgivable is that some people within the South-West, especially the elites and the Yoruba leaders of thought, have insisted on feeding the evil child with the Blood of the South-East, the South-South and the Middle-Belt. But a certain divine wind has captured the specks off their eyes and now it is becoming clear that this evil child of theirs is going to lead them to sudden damnation. It is becoming clear that they too are at the mercy of the same “conspiracy” that bequeaths them a marginal stake within the artificial boundaries drawn by Britain in their move to disorganize, disenfranchise and disband the indigenous tribal constituents beleaguered by the evil child of blood, oil and greed.

In the words of Artur Alves Pereira, the greatest Biafran pilot, a man who amongst the few foreign nationals, rendered his unfailing support for humanity when the World launched a callous war against the Biafrans in 1967. He had said: “No innocents need have been sacrificed to these modern cults of oil and greed.” Of course, the genocidal attacks on Biafrans by the British government through proxy, since 1929 transcend the narrative of land, oil and greed. In truth, another underlying reason for eliminating, decimating and enslaving the Biafrans was to prevent the rising of a great, innovative, inspiring and industrial black nation. It is within this backdrop that we, on the other side of the ideological divide have known the most unbearable political and economical hostility. Once we were told that our lands, our resources were the birthrights of the Fouta Jallon Gambari cult of Northern Nigeria, of the Fulani Caliphate and its machinery of Jihad trading under the name – Miyetti Allah. We learned that in fact, we were slaves and were not to be served with the same spoon, with the same plate, with the same portion of food from the table of political and economical provisions. We became the recipients for the crumbs of our daily bread and were relegated to the bottomless abyss. And when we rose, in protests and cried out in echoes and declared the fairness we deserved and proclaimed our existence as free men, we ultimately earned the death sentence. Like Ken Saro Wiwa, we were determined to give our people their rights to human dignity, to save our lands from the British government’s brutal exploitation of our commonwealth and the raping of our resources through its political phallus that flaunts as Shell Company and the many other corporate houses who are simply the ruthless enforcers of environmental degradation, pollution and destruction of the Niger Delta. While we waited in limbo, hoping for the South-West to find the compass to its conscience, they and the British government, and the Fulani Caliphate giggled behind our sorrows, our sufferings, our afflictions and our miseries. And we wept. O! We wept and called upon our gods. We wept and called our broken people to their senses. We wept until the rage in our blood bought us the fate of militancy. Before our eyes, our mothers were killed, our wives molested, our sisters defied. We searched for our fathers, our husbands and our brothers and found their corpses riddled with the bullets of the “conspiracy” we had known from child’s birth. And while we languished in hell, in the fire of intolerable hardships that burnt the breath of our lives and turned the fishes in our rivers to rotten flesh and our water a pool of death, the British government, the Fulani Caliphate and the South West profited from our wretchedness, our gloominess and our downheartedness.

In the words of Asari Dokubo, the leader of the Ijaw Youth Council: “Those of us who are saying that Nigeria cannot survive in this atmosphere of evil believe that we should all go our separate ways. And if you have not started in joining the movement for freedom, you can start today and I have chosen the United States of Biafra as the platform that will lead me and my family out of this evil contraption called Nigeria…” the British government and the Fulani Caliphate believing that they had divided the South-East and its next-of-kin dubbed as the South-South, positioned the South-West to act as glue that binds the evil contraption, to function as the dutiful mother in her colostrums nursing the evil child of colonial intercourse. But I have defined the Fulani Caliphate of Northern Nigeria as the devil with dual horns who gives with the right hand and – steals, kills and destroys with the left hand. Once their victims are caught in the net, they can never be really free again. The Hausa tribe is a case study.

In the words of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra: “They say don’t break away and be Biafra, we agreed to remain in One Nigeria. But what are we getting today? Punishment, Death, Disaster upon disaster. You are living in a country you call your own and you are dying every blessed day. Is it a country?” If the South-West had paid attention, if they had engaged their conscience with their sharp intellects, they would have noticed something intrinsically dark and deeply diabolical about the Fulani Caliphate of Northern Nigeria. They would have learned something from the South-East and their next of kin dubbed as the South-South, who in the past and present have demonstrated that there was another path through the Nigerian wilderness that would safely transplant all the entrapped constituents to their original boundaries. If they had opened their minds, they would have echoed in unison, the stirring cry of freedom, of referendum, of self-determination by their distant relatives in the South-East and the South-South. They would have blended in the revolution against the Fulani Caliphate of Northern Nigeria, against the unjust constitution, against the fraud that bleeds the South and feeds the North. If they had been honest from the start, they would have expected that the same persecution of the Biafrans would be their fate in the end. They would have known that what happened to African Independent Television, could also happen to Channels TV, that what afflicted Raypower, could also afflict Wazobia, that what befell Raymond Dokpesi, could be the fate of Femi Otedola, that what was decided against the Great Fela Kuti of blessed memory could land its telling blow on Professor Wole Soyinka. They would have known that in the eyes of the slave-bearers and the Fouta Jallons of Northern Nigeria, they are no different from the South-East and the so-called South-South. They would have known that all the while, the Fulani Caliphate of Northern Nigeria had been “exploiting” their loyalty to carry on the will of Uthman Danfodio. They would have known that in the end, the blood of the entire South and the Middle-Belt would be used to paint the four walls of the New Islamic Caliphate of Nigeria. They would have known that every carrot thrown at their table, every privilege proffered, every honor accorded, every power granted by the Fulani Caliphate of Northern Nigeria to the South-West is a “tactical approach” to control their minds, to keep them in servile loyalty, to buy their conscience and ultimately win their support in the Jihad that would exterminate all that represents and defines the South and the Middle-Belt. I have said this before and it is worth repeating again: “…the South-West and all its Guardians must let the evil child fade its green to brown. Let it fall from its branches and return to the soil of its Maker. Let it sleep to wake no more…”

In the words of Chief Fani Kayode: “Nigerians don’t know the nature of the monster that plagues and afflicts them. Sadly the worst is yet to come.” There is not a Southerner or Middle-Belter alive who is not carrying the fire of anger in his blood in the face of tyranny more ruthlessly cruel than any we had witnessed since the malformed, ill-formed and deformed amalgamation of 1914. As for me, this anger stirs inside of me like an ocean, it will never run dry until “One Nigeria” is laid to rest and Biafra is raised like the Sun. People are entitled to their opinions about me. One thing is certain; I can never be discomposed by what they think about me. People may say that I am writing for attention, to seek an opportunity for breakthrough but I tell them that the World and its Leaders know me already. People may say that I am seeking fame and lobbying for the spotlights but I tell them I am famous already. People say I am writing to make money but I tell them though my plate is empty today but the FUTURE is mine – and therein lives my banquet of abundance. The world has nothing to offer me. I am as rich as the ocean. No one can tell me who I am. No. I know who I am. The Northern Nigeria may hate me for the fury of my words that riots in their veins, they may conspire to afflict our struggle but I am sure they have a good sense that the monster in their cradle, the evil child in their crèche is foredoomed to die. It is dead already. The only questions are: how does the South-West desire this evil child to expire? Do they prefer that it boils in the rage of war as declared by Miyetti Allah? Or do they prefer we save lives and walk down the path of referendum ? Time is ticking, and in its background are independent nations beckoning from the horizon. Oduduwa Republic and Biafra republic are two giant nations that would change the world’s perception and its stereotypical narratives of the black race. And I, like millions of others, very strongly support Chief Fani Kayode to move the motion for Oduduwa’s Independence from Nigerian colonial rule.