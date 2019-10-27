Igala Kingdom Traded For A Pot Of Soup? -By Alifia Sunday

Kingdom is a territory ruled by a king or Queen. Invariably, your kingdom is your palatinate; territory; your domain; land. It is your empire and your duchy which must be preserved.

So, ones kingdom is as important as his life and when threatened, could lead to violence.

It will interest us to go back to the history on how the previous kings , Ata of Igala fought to ensure their kingdoms were protected in Kogi state. Igala kingdom came under threat in the year 1515- 1690 during the reign of Aji Ata. The battle was between the Igala and Bini over territory dominance.

In the same vain, in the 17th century, precisely, 1690 during the reign of Ata Ayegba Omaidoko, the Igala/ Jukun war erupted, Igala kingdom was said to be under the territory of the Jukuns until it was fought and reclaimed. So, kings, Obas, Emirs and even animals protects their territories against the unknown.

However, the last straw that broke the camel’ back is the latest development on chieftaincy conferment on the incumbent governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi by Ata of Igala at a time governorship election is barely three weeks. Kogites asked why now, just as they questioned Mr president for his request from the national Assembly to pay Kogi state governor #10b

Kogi youths has called a press conference condemning the development, says that action coming from the Ata of Igala is disappointing and potent a dangerous signals and a sign of adopting the incumbent governor before election at the expense of their own son a miscalculation.

Neutrality of every traditional ruler must be demonstrated in all spheres and when reverse is the case, the people question the essence.

But what can we say when the traditional rulers who are meant to be everyone’s ruler turned our to be for themselves for the reason best known to them?

Concerned Nigerians, mostly political watchers in the state has equally condemned the chieftaincy title conferred on Yahaya Bello and his deputy Edward Onoja who have just been sworn in as deputy governor. The development according to them is strange and shouldn’t be especially at this time that election is a Stone throw. It would have been a different ball game if this title ship was given before now; the Igalas wouldn’t have asked question if the conferment is coming from Igira where the governor hails from. So, it is very simple to conclude here that Ata of Igala has shown publicly where his mind belong.

Igalas are concerned and disturbed over their own Paramount chief tactically adopting a governor they alleged to have disappointed them. In the press release, Igala youths alleged that they were the worse hit in Bello’s administration, disengaged several of them including the deputy governor impeached recently. The Igalas has also shown their displeasure on the rejection of Yayaya Bello by his own people including the Ohinonoi of Igbira land and how come the eastern part of the state who are supposed to team up against Bello becomes the first to crown the incumbent governor few days to election?

The Igalas has the ball in their court already, however, the ball could be blown off if not properly kicked…

Politics aside being a game of numbers, is also a give and take but we must be careful not to give out our pride; values in exchange for a pot of soup that could only last for a moment.

The Igalas at the moment looks polarized and infiltrated politically, but kingdom divided against itself they said, can’t stand the test of time.

This movement towards centrifugal by the native majority is retrogressive and must be avoided at all cost.