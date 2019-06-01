Ihedioha And The Akachi Tower Debacle -By Great Imo Jonathan

That land was a reclaimed land. It was literally a gully erosion space and a part of it formed the newly established Akachi road built by Rochas and the tower which was a Christian edifice for tourism. The brown patches on the body of the tower are scriptural verses rendered in stone and was recently commissioned by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo.

Even if the land was in dispute, that tower was built with Imo money and it was a government property. Even when a judgement has been passed, as we are meant to believe, the government was expected to pursue an appeal if Ihedioha was interested and was not involved in the demolition.

Again, there is no evidence that court has been asked to give them power to execute the judgement, because it is supposed to be obtained if after a certain given number of days there was no appeal.

Akachi Tower being demolished



It is unexplainable that a judgement was given on the same day Ihedioha resumed in office and it was speedily executed. Meanwhile, he was in the state capital and did not know that a supposed government property was being destroyed. It is either he is lying by claiming he was not aware that an incident of such magnitude was happening behind Imo government house or he has manifest incompetence not to know that such a thing was happening.

To make matters worse, he did not to stop the demolition when the news went viral.

The point here is that he has earned himself a very bad press on his first day in office. If people were to define his future by this event, he will have a very bad outing. His media handlers should understand that beyond defending him and pushing out information, they have a responsibility to advise him on virtually everything in order to ensure that his image is constantly in positive public perception.

Ihedioha should focus on doing things that will add value to Nde Imo and desist from chasing shadows by going after Rochas. EFCC will do their job, he should concentrate on his job.