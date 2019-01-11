Illegality In The Transport Sector: The Case Of The ₦282.6 Billion IGR Lagos State Transport Sector -By Ettu Mohammed

The only reason why Thugs would have the effrontery to start trouble in front of a sitting Governor is:

The ₦282.6 billion IGR Lagos State Transport Sector ceded out illegally.

The Average illegal tax on Bike in Lagos is ₦600/day sampling 6 locations.

The Average illegal tax on Keke Marwa in Lagos is #1000/day sampling 6 locations.

Average Illegal tax on yellow bus and molue is ₦3000 /day sampling 6 locations in Lagos.







There is a minimum of 120,000 bike in Lagos taxed illegally.

There is a minimum of 120,000 marwa keke (tricycle) in Lagos taxed illegally.

There is a minimum of 145,000 registered Danfo buses and molues when we join the unregistered we will be talking of over 250,000 taxed illegally.

This Agberos are very efficient in this illegal tax collection that they rarely miss.

Okada ₦600*120,000 = ₦ 72,000,000 /day

Keke Marwa ₦1000* 120,000= ₦120,000,000 /day

Danfo+Molue ₦3000*250,000= ₦ 750,000,000/day

Illegal tax at stake per day in Lagos is ₦ 942 million /day

The Agberos in Lagos stand to cash out (₦72m + ₦120m + ₦ 750,000) * 300 days annually =₦ 282.6 billion annually. Excluding public holidays and Sundays, some collect tax on Sundays.

Please note the number of bikes, tricycle and buses in Lagos surpasses the numbers I used in my analysis.

This is 91 % of the IGR of Lagos in 2017 and some guys just screw the danfo drivers. That is why the drivers and conductors are mad in Lagos.

This is over 27% of the 2018 Lagos State budget.

This cash is more than the capital spending on education in Lagos since 1999.

This cash is more than the IGR of all the 35 states individually.

If Lagos State takes just 50% of this cash and leave 50% to the Agberos we will fix our roads in 15 years max.

Over to the incoming Governor of Lagos.

