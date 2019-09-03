Connect with us

In Defense Of Fat Women: My Apologia -By Promise Eze

Instead of judging a woman by her body size why don’t you rate her by the strength of her character, by her mindset, by her perceptions concerning life, by her godliness, by her goodness, by her efforts?
4 hours ago

‘Slim and sexy, but loaded with big, enticing buttocks and pointed breasts is the kind of woman I desire,” says the bigoted young lad. It’s a wonder how the society have stereotyped ‘Fat’ women as ugly and sexless even when they possess all the characteristics of a beautiful, elegant lady. Young men are guilty of a heinous crime. Foolishly, they have miscalculated fat women to be a heavy burden, tasteless, unromantic and local. It’s surprising how they place people’s worth on the type of skin they possess.

Fatness is not a crime. There is black and there is white. Similarly, there is slim-fitted and there is robust. None is evil for variety is the spice of life. If bottoms should be a requirement for beauty fat women have round bottoms like “thin” women. So, why are they ostracized? “Her ‘yansh‘ is big but shapeless,” they say, as if the ‘yansh‘ is a criteria for common sense and a successful life. Horny young men are funny young men because foolishness have denied them the opportunity to see beyond their nostrils. They don’t see the woman, all they see is her breasts, behind and bust. Sexual perverts! They don’t see her character. They look for her vagina. They don’t see her attitude. They long for her moans on their creaky beds. What a bugaboo! It is on this premise that fat women or women with too much flesh are considered to be useless. But how true are these humorous but sardonic allegations?

Promise Eze
Promise Eze

A lot of young girls mull over the size of their bodies all year round. According to them, sadly though, being slim is the highest achievement a romantic damsel can attain. Men love thin women, they say. Idiots! So, all your life you ponder on how you can make yourself attractive for a randy male? Truly, you were made for the other room. You are nothing but a lump of sexual organ. So, a lady who is not thin or a bag of bones is considered to be the weird one. What has body size got to do with the essence of a human being?

Instead of judging a woman by her body size why don’t you rate her by the strength of her character, by her mindset, by her perceptions concerning life, by her godliness, by her goodness, by her efforts? Fat women are not ugly. There is white and there is black. There is thin and there is fat. God made them so.

