In Kogi, things are not so cozy -By Fola Ojo

He is not a moocher who seeks handouts from men. He is also not given to flippancy, pertness, or pettiness. Even when his back is against the wall, he muscles up by holy means necessary to provide for his family. The travail of a friend of mine who has been in the employment of Kogi State from its inception; and a man I have known for 33 years is why I write this piece today.

It is only wise to save my friend’s head from possible backlash from mean men by concealing his identity. So, I will call him Solomon. When Solomon messaged me recently for financial assistance, I knew Nigeria must be very challenging. “Fola, I need your help. Things are bad here. I have not been paid in nine months”, he wrote. Miserable are stories of non-payment of salaries and pensions ravaging many states in Nigeria. Despite a plethora of bailout schemes from relieving quarters, state governments still owe their workers as many as 15 months salaries. It is a shame!

Solomon’s story got me in a mixed cringe of anger and pity. Anger against state governments that use and abuse people in labour without remuneration. And pity for those who work hard to keep governments running in their various states but are instead run over by policies and principles of highhanded politicians in power. And deeper pity for old, tired, and weak folks whose dignities are stripped off via non-payment of pensions in their dying days. Is it true that workers have been denied their rights to reap from where they have sown in Kogi State? Dino Melaye, the fellow standing in for Kogi West at the Senate, thinks so.

Dino is a tower of amusement and bemusement. Some of his bubbly ramblings and ranting on the Senate floor trip me into tear-dropping limitless laughter. His skits and burlesque haul me in a wonderland where I question how some questionable characters get to be so powerful in Nigeria’s political purlieu. Sometimes, his antics get me regaled; and other times rudely shocked. Although I am not a fan of Dino’s politics and prattles, I have painstakingly sieved through the senator’s charades and clownishness to claw on some things sensible. When dogs bark, they do so for some reasons.

Dino is in a brawl with his state governor, Yahaya Bello. The crux of their feud is obviously political. The duo used to be paddy-paddies. The words Dino spoke at the governor’s inauguration in Lokoja in January 2016 were garnitured in flavour of adoration. He once called Bello ‘intellectually mobile and sagacious; indomitable and indefatigable”. He also said: “the Almighty God voted for Yahaya Bello”. But times have since changed because the game of politics is changing in Kogi. Now, Dino is fighting the young man he once said God was on his side. The senator wants everyone to believe he is fighting for his people who have been used and dumped in the governor’s plantation without salaries.

And Dino keeps digging in; taking the fight away from the floor of the Senate in Abuja to the backyard of the state governor’s house in an organised rally. Oh mine! That rally trenched out a valley of broken bones and bloodletting. One man reportedly lost his life. Many more wounded by axe-wielding and gun-pulling miscreants from both sides. Dino saw his life pinned in a medley of horn-mad opponents and faceless riled and roiled machinery of government. He cried out, accusing Bello of masterminding an attempt to kill him. For Governor Bello, he doesn’t see much value in Dino that anyone will want him dead. “When a child lacks proper parental care and upbringing, he constitutes social menace in the society. If the society does not take steps to check and correct such a child, they can take into criminality, then it will be left for the government to check such criminality,” Bello once reportedly said of the duelling senator.

Bello came to power following the death of Abubakar Audu who was coasting to victory in the 2015 governorship elections. Under the PDP’s Idris Wada administration, he succeeded; the state was in a rot and purulence. Life was hell for the people. Bello’s sweet promises lit up the hearts of Kogi people. But today in Kogi, anger, hunger, and hopelessness remain in the landscape. The state government may be owing workers and pensioners as much as N38bn!

Bello and his government fired back saying: “No way”. It said it had carefully discharged all its responsibilities towards its workers.“This government came to power at the time civil servants were on strike; the issue that led to the strike was that of the salaries owed to the workers for many months. In the process, we found out that the state had plenty issues; about 83,000 personnel were withdrawing salaries from the state and this is a state that is barely 25 years old, the government explained.

Bello conducted the longest verification in Kogi’s history to weed “ghost workers” and reform the civil service. Over half of the state workers’ salaries were stopped. Labour movement in Kogi also jumped on the governor. It cancelled this year’s May Day celebration honouring workers. The union said there was no reason to celebrate as workers and pensioners had been dumped in the gully of pain and suffering for 14 months due to the non-payment of salaries and pensions. Now I ask, who is spewing and spinning lies in Kogi?

My friend Solomon is privileged to be able to rally the support of friends to jumpstart his dawdling financial situation. But what about many others who have no one to call on? If you despise Dino’s politics and personality, be reminded that today, the senator is winning the hearts of men he claims to be fighting for. Bello is now Kogi’s perceived enemy. A man suspected of yanking food off your dinner table is perceived as one who doesn’t care if you live or die. A man who doesn’t give a care about you and your children is a double-edged sword adversary. Is it true that workers have been denied their rights to reap from where they have sown in Kogi? Dino Melaye, the senator standing in for Kogi West, thinks so. Whether Dino’s fight is for his political future or some outlier political agenda is another question. For now, many Kogi folks think he is fighting a good fight on their behalf.

Dino and Bello will continue their power play; but they must also remember that their people are in pain. Both men don’t have to pay rents to landlords. They cruise around in free automobiles; feed without paying a dime; and their salaries will never be late. How do you explain the nonsense where politicians are throwing raw cash around like celebratory confetti, and piping different currencies like waste water all over our languishing land and yet salaries are not paid? How do you explain the blatant show of extravagance, prodigality and profusion going on before hungry people? I have no doubt that Kogi has enough money to pay its workers if truly their welfare is any priority to this government.

Governor Bello, we heard, has performed creditably well in some areas like the building of infrastructure. But a life without an income is one of misery, horror, and a fecund farmland breeding criminality and criminals. The most heinous crime of kidnapping and killing in cold blood today occur in Kogi axis. Are these spillover effects from hunger-ravaged, salary-scrapping, and pension-pegging Kogi? The people are not itching to live in mansions and drive big jeeps. They just want to get paid for the work they do; and pensions from the work they did in times past. Mr. Governor, it’s not cozy in Kogi! Pay your people their dues!

@folaojotweet

Related

Comments

comments