In Support For His Excellency Governor Ibrahim H. Dankwambo For President -By Ifeanyichukwu Mmoh

Fellow Godfathers, it is no longer news that we the electorate are the real godfathers who dictated who was to represent us and, that another opportunity to enthrone a truly servant-leadership capable of projecting our collective industry to the world has come again.

Events of the last three and a half years will remain a period that many of us would rather was not remembered and, if there was any lessons learnt during this period, they are that “Never support an aspirant blindly. Know why you are voting.” That being said, another election year is here but the question is: Who are we voting as president this time?

I’d like you to take note of the article “We” in the question I just asked because therein lied our voice, our strength and our destiny. It is instructive to note that a great number of us are already going soft in the head. Some have become emotional again as if to say they were satisfied with the state of the nation. Others have resorted to the usual blind support that comes before they begin to complain, criticize and swear never to be this foolish again.

Thopinionnigeria e latest argument now is: Where is the alternative that was better than President Muhammadu Buhari? Fellow godfathers, this is precisely the reason I am talking to us today. My names are Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Mmoh and I am here to share with us the reason why I Stand with His Excellency Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo’s bid for president.

It is a good sign when good men stepped up and stepped in to the politics of their time. It shows a good omen; that there was still hope for remedy for such a people. We that understand this implication are particularly happy when this happens especially when recalled how certain politicians – over the last three years – have tried to become our economy by destroying about every good thing they met on ground in order that the entire country may depend solely on them.

For a bona fide citizen of Nigeria to die of hunger in his own country is the height of bestiality which these politicians exemplified. In the last three and a half years, the good people of this great country – from the North. South, East and West – have had to endure sheer nepotism, impunity and a rudderless leadership whose only strategy of holding on to power is to pitch the North against the South and Muslims against their Christian neighbors.

Just look around you and see what the greedy have turned our beloved country into in just three and a half years then imagine what another 4 years will look like. For God sake’s, look at the killings in Zamfara state and the Middle-belt; most recently in Jos. Look at the elections in Ekiti state and most recently, Osun state. Look at the nonchalant posture of your government and ask yourself: Is Nigeria still in a democracy or under a colonial rule?

Fellow godfathers, posterity will be harsh on our memories if we failed to push aside this government that was more colonial in style than it was democratic. This is the choice we are faced with today; a choice to choose between a seasoned administrator and former accountant-general of the federation or a herdsman and former army general.

No doubt, we seemed to have a handful of persons who are aspiring to become our president come 2019 apart from the aforementioned two but the fact remains that the socio-economic situation on ground at the moment required the expertise of an experienced administrator like Alh. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo. If we had had an experienced leader since 2015, our economy would not have gone into recession in 2016.

If we had had a true democrat like His Excellency since 2015, no geopolitical zone in this country would’ve cried foul or agitated against the present federal structure. If we had had a youth-friendly leader since 2015, the world wouldn’t have heard the debasing statement about ‘Our Youths being Lazy’. Again, if we had had a detribalized Nigerian like IHD since 2015, no Nigerian would’ve sought greener pastures in Libya or anywhere abroad.

The sterling leadership style of His Excellency in Gombe state (northeast, Nigeria) in the last seven and a half years has left tongues waggling in adulation. But before this time, IHD served Gombe state in the capacity of the states’ accountant-general. He was in this service when then president Olusegun Obasanjo (who as we know had a knack for spotting talents) called on IHD to come replicate the same wonders in the federation as Nigeria‘s accountant-general of the federation.

As expected, His Excellency did not disappoint Chief Obasanjo neither did he disappoint Nigerians. No sooner had he served out his tenure did the good people of Gombe state come calling again. This time, they wanted IHD to become their number one citizen. Today, electorates in their millions are clamoring to have him bless the federation as president. Surely, it is true that a man’s gifts maketh way for him.

And for His Excellency, this saying can not be truer: A Muslim to the core but moderate in his views; a northerner to the core but a detribalized Nigerian in every sense of the word. IHD understands that economic prosperity without peaceful coexistence was like sowing in the wind. Hence, he has transformed Gombe state Nigeria into another Lagos state by simply instituting a cosmopolitan culture that made peaceful coexistence possible in the state. Under his watch as governor, nepotism, radical Islamism and political impunity were given the back bench!

He believed that worship of God was from the heart and evangelism was by one’s responsible lifestyle. Rarely will you hear him talk as he lets his actions do the talking. Go to Gombe state today and you will not believe that this is a state created only in 1991. The fast rate of socio-economic progress alone was enough to satisfy your curiosity. Citizens of the state talk most about how His Excellency had taught them the economic value of coexisting with one another in peace. They say that whatever the state had achieved so far; it got by peaceful coexistence.

Recall that the Late Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore was a brilliant lawyer and so as Prime Minister, it was easy for him to negotiate Singapore out of poverty and the third world struggles into a super economic power in record time during the mid-eighties. He signed pacts with multinational corporations and entered into very complex legal agreements with giant Europeans corporations in a bid to create jobs for his citizens.

Great Nigerian electorate, we need this sort of great administrator today more than ever; a man that understood the economy and can decipher the language of a finance minister, a CBN governor, an NNPC GMD and an FIRS chairman without the aid of a special assistant on economic matters. Many say his chances of clinching the presidential ticket of the PDP may not be too brilliant but even so does the brilliance of light appear the moment it lights up the dark. Soon the brilliance begins to glow.

Fellow godfathers, the people of Gombe state wanted this great man as governor and he made it. We want him as president of this great federation and Insha allah His Excellency Alh. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo will be president.

God bless His Excellency for offering to serve.

God bless the Nigerian electorate and,

God bless the federal republic of Nigeria.

I remain COMRADE IFEANYICHUKWU MMOH

COORDINATOR,

SAVE NIGERIA TODAY.

