Forgotten Dairies
#Independence: Nigeria Is Ageing, Not Growing -By Richard Okunola
Someone said “for to age is to have years added to your life, but to grow is to have life added to your years”
It is obvious that Nigeria is only ageing and not growing. She needs us (the inhabitants) in order to rise again. Let’s not embrace age but life (growth, development & true independence).
I would have shouted #RevolutionNow but nooo! It has another meaning as used by a leader in September 2014 and another leader in 2011. If I use that same word in 2019, I might find myself to blame (like a recent leader in 2019), so I’ll rather call for #CHANGE.
A change of mindset, a change of character, a change of system, a change in governance approach, a change in the youth mentality, a change in our education system, a change in the quest and zeal to acquire money at all cost, a change in the entire Nigerian economy. A change is all we need.
#GodBlessNigeria #Independence #Change2019
Join Conversation
RT @ChidiOdinkalu There's a greater source of disrespect than lack of money - it's lack of character or virtue & unlike lack of money, lack of character can't be undone. twitter.com/OgbeniDi…
Trending Articles
NIGERIA @59: Between the sad and happy stories of a Republic -By Muntaka Dabo
Nigeria, the giant of Africa (as some people called it), attained independence from British Colonial Masters on the 1st day...
Climate injustice now pushing Haiti to the brink -By Keston K. Perry
For months now, Haiti has been shaken by intensifying protests. A deepening economic crisis and growing fuel and food shortages...
Nigeria @ 59: Time To Rebuild The Nation -By Eze Onyekpere
Today, October 1, 2019, will mark Nigeria’s 59th year of independent nationhood. A human being at 59 is already an...
Mrs. Pelosi’s Patience Pays off At the End -By Benjamin Obiajulu Aduba
The Squad (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar) called for immediate impeachment of President Trump, but the Speaker...
Trial By Media, Time To End It -By Tunde Asaju
So let’s give it to those people who unilaterally declared themselves our ‘’friends’. Yes, I mean, the Naija police. After...