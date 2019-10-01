Connect with us

#Independence: Nigeria Is Ageing, Not Growing -By Richard Okunola

10 hours ago

Nigeria flag

Someone said “for to age is to have years added to your life, but to grow is to have life added to your years”

It is obvious that Nigeria is only ageing and not growing. She needs us (the inhabitants) in order to rise again. Let’s not embrace age but life (growth, development & true independence).

I would have shouted #RevolutionNow but nooo! It has another meaning as used by a leader in September 2014 and another leader in 2011. If I use that same word in 2019, I might find myself to blame (like a recent leader in 2019), so I’ll rather call for #CHANGE.

A change of mindset, a change of character, a change of system, a change in governance approach, a change in the youth mentality, a change in our education system, a change in the quest and zeal to acquire money at all cost, a change in the entire Nigerian economy. A change is all we need.

Richard Okunola
Richard Okunola

#GodBlessNigeria #Independence #Change2019

