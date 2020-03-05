Injustice Has A Face -By Albert Afeso Akanbi

There are news making the rounds that some members of the Nigerian army have been “sentenced to die for acts of mutiny”. These are men who fight under very appalling conditions, virtually no weapons, no world class emoluments, they almost make do with whatever they find for food, no MORALE, and even when they die in active service, there is almost no guarantee that thier families would get compensated or even when they do, it is often under torturous conditions, all for psaltery benefits…so, some of them protested…and now, if reports are anything to go by, they would DIE…

Yet the same insurgency that opened the door to the so called mutiny, that has killed millions of Nigerians in the most babaric manner since 2009, cut pregnant women open and removed the foetus, removed victims eyes, raped littles girls and women, abducted little girls in thier dormetries, maimed innocent people, raided villages and killed countless, sometimes as much as 50 people with matchettes in a single day, even up to this morning, displaced countless more children who are still living in squalor in various IDP camps across the nation, people with families like anyone of us, loved ones, with blood flowing in thier veins too, are being SET FREE by General Buhari’s administration…

The government says it is reintegrating “repentant” terrorists into the society and has even called for them to run for various political offices. And there are also plans to set up an agency funded with tax payers money, to cater to thier needs and affairs, there are also plans to send them abroad for studies!!!!!

Their unfortunate victims, many of them women and children, whose families have been wiped out in the most gruesome manner, who’s livelihood has been taken away, towns and villages annihilated, have not been properly resettled, there is no agency to cater to thier own needs not to talk of the solders who have been killed fighting them…even donations sent in by kind hearted foreign bodies and government for them are looted…

Tell me again, is there justice in this world? Who else needs evidence that Nigeria is a country that has lost it morally? That in search of a solution Nigeria found a problem in the person of General Buhari?