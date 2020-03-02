Innocent Democracy in a Guilty Nation -By Jerome-Mario Utomi

Prior to the re-emergence of democracy in Nigeria in May,1999, political pundits specifically blamed the socioeconomic and political instability on the military.

Specifically, while many at that time roundly accused the military of intolerance, immature, corrupt, and seriousness, unpatriotic and tribalistic, some were of the view that until the plundering and debilitating hands of the military are removed from governance, and replaced with democracy-that guarantees rule of law- and ensures decision will be tested, studied, reviewed, and examined through the processes of government that are designed to formulate and implement such policies,the nation’s infrastructures, education, health and power sectors can never be reconstructed and Nigerians will not enjoy a boom of creativity and productivity, others vividly castigated the military for terminating democracy and its elements-popular sovereignty, political equality, political freedom and majority rule.

Indeed, for ‘clarity and clarification’, no development-minded Nigeria, looking at their past records here and at global stage, will support a military or any undemocratic forms of government. As mountains of evidence attest that such leadership styles are often always reputed for putting people in prison for their convictions and limit all forms of free expressions and associations.

However, for the past two decades, I have followed with curiousity news reports, commentaries, opinion articles and street reactions for and against different political decisions, policies and actions of the nation’s democratically elected officials. And, a careful analysis of democracy as a system of government in relation to various political and socioeconomic occurances in the country within the period under review, it provides a canonical proof that democracy just like every other system lacks capacity for producing a definite outcome as it depend largely on how they are employed.

As an illustration, comprehensive evaluation of the machanics of power, its acquisition, and its exercise in Nigeria which has resulted in fractured the political geography into polarised ‘ethnosyncrasies’ and idiosyncrasies, coupled with recent fiscal, sociological, political and communal happenings in the country; coupled with the pockets of Ethno-religious upheavals and misgivings from one region against another,bring agitation of different forms and shapes, its enough to feel concerned and look differently at our system and method.

Separate from the believe that since the return of democracy in the country, the nation has conducted different elections that cannot be characterized as credible because they were never organized in an atmosphere of peace, devoid of rancor and acrimony, there have been so many sad chapters of democratic practice that sets it apart from that of the wider world.