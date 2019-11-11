Insanity at Kogi State University -By Yemi Adebowale

By now, the Kogi State University, Ayingba, ought to have been shut for total overhaul, if the government in that state is a thoughtful one. Unfortunately, the Yahaya Bello-led government is only interested in holding on to power. In this institution, secret cult members roam freely, inflicting pain on innocent students. There was bloodbath in the university last week, after one of the cult groups in the school allegedly attacked and killed a kingpin of another cult group from the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja. In the reprisals, several Kogi State University’s students were killed on campus and outside the school.

The police have verified the killings, listing the casualties to include Justice Keke, who was killed on campus; a yet-to-be-identified student killed and dumped in an uncompleted building behind the university; Andrulraman Usman, a 200 level student of History killed at his father’s lodge; Olaruntoba Godwin, a 400 level student and Ajileye Richard, a 200 level student, who were picked inside the bush behind the Harbor Bay Hotel in Ayingba. In all, five students were confirmed killed in the cult war.

Unfortunately, several days after the incident, the police are yet to make a single arrest. The Kogi police only said crack detectives had been drafted to the school to put an end to the crisis. For now, tears are unending in the homes of affected parents after receiving dead bodies of their children. For how long will parents continue to bury children sent to this school for academic purpose? Governor Bello must rise and end this madness at Kogi State University. The school should be shut and all identified cultists thrown out before it is reopened. The cultists are well known on campus in Ayingba.