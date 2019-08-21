Insecurity, banditry, and how Nigerian military can win the peace -By Magnus Onyibe

For too long concerned Nigerians have been expressing a loss of faith in the security architecture of our country. The complainants justify their gripe with the fact that there had not been any time in the history of Nigeria, apart from the period preceding and during the civil war, that more human lives were lost owing to religious insurgence or violent herdsmen banditry as is currently being perpetrated across the country.

And the chaotic situation in the security architecture as reflected by the notion that the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, may not be in charge of affairs, hence the various law enforcement and security arms of government seem to be working at cross purposes is now mainstream.

The parlous security situation has degenerated to the extent that officers and men of the security apparatus, the army and police, now openly engage in street brawls with each other as evidenced by a video showing men from both security agencies in a free-for-all that recently went viral on social media.

When the recent tragic killing by the army of three police officers on assignment in Taraba State is added, the fracture in the security architecture of our country comes into full relief.

Whereas the earlier referenced confrontation between the army and police in Taraba, which is now the subject of a high level military investigation, was deadly, thankfully the face-off between both parties on a street in Lagos did not go beyond fist-cuffs, despite the fact that both parties were fully armed.

Had the fracas degenerated into the exchange of gun shots as was the case in the Taraba State incident, perhaps, collateral damage, such as civilians being caught in the crossfire, might have been inevitable.

To be fair, friendly fires, which are incidents whereby members of the military mistakenly open fire on, and kill other officers fighting on the same side in a war theatre, are nothing new. More often than not, accidental discharge, as the name suggests, is usually not intentional. But that is not the case with Nigerian security forces’ recent show of shame whereby an army officer or officers deliberately shot dead three police officers on duty to arrest a suspected kidnap kingpin.

Clearly , that avoidable tragedy is a further testimony to the suspicion that our country’s security architecture has not only cracked, but on the verge of collapse.

If the findings of the preliminary investigations now in the public arena turn out to be the case, what can be more shameful than the discovery that an army officer or officers at a security checkpoint could ‘cut’ a deal with a kidnap kingpin that would result in the shooting to death of comrades in arm?

What the incidents above indicate is not just the escalation of the dissonance in the security hierarchy, but also a descent of the decadence from the corridors of power in Aso Rock to the streets.

In an article titled, “Is Nigerian security architecture degenerating into a mess?” which I wrote in December 2017, I made a case that the discordant notes emanating from our country’s security agencies are an ill-wind that bodes no good, and the nation’s security and intelligence system needed to be rejigged with those at the helm of affairs replaced.

Almost two years after, only the Inspector-General of Police has been given the marching order with the rest of the service chiefs still in their roles.

I had also expressed the view that it won’t be a show of weakness, but a sign of patriotism, if the current service chiefs voluntarily stepped aside for the younger and more savvy/pragmatic officers with experience in asymmetric warfare (the dimension that terrorism and separatism have now assumed) to take charge of the command and control of the fight. That would be a counterpoise to the brick and mortar style that the current crop of leaders are more adept at and which has rendered futile our country’s effort at quelling the religious insurgency in the North and halting separatist movements in the South-East.

As former President Barack Obama of the United States of America, in 2014 famously stated, (while justifying his policy of not starting more wars across the world, but rather winding up the wars started by his predecessors),

“Just because you have the best hammer does not mean that every problem is a nail!” Obama was actually paraphrasing the American philosopher, Abraham Kaplan, who in October 1964 published an article in ‘The Library Quarterly’ in which he argued that we often apply the skill that we are most adept at in solving all problems even though some may require a different skill set or approach.

Here is how Kaplan, the author of ‘The Conduct of Enquiry: Methodology for Behavioural Science’, put it:

“We tend to formulate our problems in such a way as to make it seem that the solutions to those problems demand precisely what we already happen to have at hand. With respect to the conduct of inquiry, and especially in behavioural science, I label this effect ‘the law of the instrument.’ The simplest formulation I know of the law of the instrument runs this way: give a small boy a hammer and it will turn out that everything he encounters needs pounding.”

Abraham Maslow, the American psychologist known for creating Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, a theory of psychological health predicated on fulfilling innate human needs in priority, culminating in self-actualisation, has a more practical view of “The law of the instrument”.

In 1966, he illustrated it thus: “I remember seeing an elaborate and complicated automatic washing machine for automobiles that did a beautiful job of washing them. But it could do only that, and everything else that got into its clutches was treated as if it were an automobile to be washed. I suppose it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.”

To be concluded

Onyibe, alumnus of Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, is a former commissioner in Delta State