Inside the Ekiti Vote Exchange Market -By Abiola Durodola

Following the currency swap between politicians and voters in the election that happened last weekend and dissenting opinion aired by various political adherents, it is very important to revisit this ignoble moment and how they threaten our democracy.

Metaphorically, the Ekiti election is one of the many ‘Vote Exchange Market’ in the country, the trend seems to be gaining momentum across the states of the federation with the electoral umpire playing a big role in abetting the actors. Perhaps, we should take a cursory look at how the market close at the end of the day and its everlasting effect on electorates.

Despite the negative sentiment in the market, many who are keen observers and independent-minded political analyst anticipated a rebound by a major shareholder who lost his stake in the market four years ago. The market started in a rowdy and boisterous session as investors hunt for bargain opportunities among voters who are selling their “vote” for another four years, a trend in the Nigerian political landscape.

As the market continues to gain momentum, the view is further buttressed by the Journalists Investigation Index (JII) through the release of videos and pictorial evidence of how some raised the stake from #3,000 close to the oversold region because of the stiff competition among the two major investors People’s Democratic Party and Action Progressive Congress.

Market breadth closed with only 1 gainer versus more than 33 losers but jubilation ensued upon the final announcement made by the umpire. APC recorded the highest vote gain of forty-eight per cent to close at #5,000 per vote peeping closest rival to top the market.

APC with a gain of 5 per cent to win with 197,459 votes, On the other hand, PDP led the losers’ chart by pulling 41.5 per cent of the total vote compare to APC 48.9 percent, to close as the runner-up, while Social Democratic Party (SDP) followed with a loss of 0.07 per cent to pull 289 votes from the total votes.

Money is the new key

The reemergence of the money politics has got much talking, Ekiti election was at centre stage and with the turn of the event, there seems to be no end in sight to this endless act that threatened true democracy. We have extreme poverty to thank for the trend and the role the political class played in sending one Nigerian into every six minutes in order to take advantage of such person during election.

Ours is now a charade we clothed and named democracy.The ancient Athens was synonymous with democracy, the people had their right safeguarded with being induced. During the 13th and 14th century, adult male citizens had the right to elect leaders, serve on juries and debate government plans. Greek civilization birth the new order in the whole of Europe which also by extension sacked majority of African countries and introduce what many adjudge as democracy in the present dispensation.

On a good note; the election lived up to the pre-election expectations, it was tight and keenly contested by more than thirty political parties but unfortunately, it became a two-horse race between PDP and APC. The gubernatorial election in Ekiti also came and gone with no recorded death.

On a sad note; it was mar by the voter’s inducement and electoral violence in some places. It witnesses the “internment of democracy” witnessed and abetted by two scholars. The election has raised debates over the authenticity of what we call democracy in Nigeria. When I saw the viral video of voter’s inducement by the political elites, I was startled, pain gripped me – it systematically graduated to a severe pain. Witnessing the premature interment of democracy was the cause of my pain.

In one of the videos circulated, some claimed they saw a woman recounting her ordeal but in actual fact, I saw people trading on the floor of the Ekiti Vote Exchange market. I saw people selling their voice as citizens, I saw people trading their dignity for brown paper and a group of people making a short-term investment with great alacrity.

Vote for money is not new to the system, however, it needs to be stemmed and prevent from flourishing for the sake of good governance. With no end at sight, it will be very important to start nationwide voters education and prosecution of defaulters.

In a society where the suppliers (politicians) aren’t prosecuted for inducing the electorates (suppliers), everyone find it acceptable. It is quite important that the supply side which is the politician blocked to ensure votes are not being sold for penny in future election.

While poverty of values have also contributed to this trend, internet gangsters, analysts and the educated middle class need to participate actively in the political process by voting during elections. This will break the hegemony and the dominance of the poor and uneducated electorates who are easily use as pawn by politicians during election.

Until we get the equation right and find the lost X to balance it in the Nigerian political landscape, our elections will be won by money bags while real intent will be replaced by quest to recoup pre-election funding. Good governance will turn to vapor so far votes are being traded in the floor of the market

Abiola Durodola is a social commentator and an urban planner.

Comments

comments