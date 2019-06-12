Insight For Interns, Temporary, And Contract Staff: An Approach To Marginal Improvement -By Richard Okunola

Tade Williams had been an intern with CNBL Industries Ltd over three (3) years after completing his National Diploma. During this period he was able to garner approximately all required technical expertise and experience needed, a bigger job opportunity came but he could not apply, he did not have any of the relevant educational qualifications required by his potential employer. Till today, after approximately five (5) years, Tade is still stuck with CNBL as an intern even when he had gotten all the experience he needed to function as a full-time staff.

Lesson: In the process of gathering experience, gather relevant certifications also.

Janet Monsoon is a fresh undergraduate from Nmukuru University, Igrita. She had finished with a very good grade but was unable to secure a good job immediately after her NYSC. She eventually got an offer with one of the leading banks as a contract staff of which she accepted gladly and moved on with life. After two (2) years, her school daughter Rachel, graduated and got a very good job. Rachel told her about how wonderful her new job had been, although Janet felt bad due to her current job status, she still was not too worried until recently when her cousin (Fred) got an offer in the same bank were she works. He is now a full-time management staff and also heads the Unit where Janet works. She learnt that Fred’s salary is five (5) times more than what she currently earns. At this time, Janet is gone past age and could not do much about her situation again, especially because employers do not want old folks.

Lesson: Never settle for less. Even when it seems the situation is okay, strive for better opportunities, there is always something better.

Nnamdi was an HND graduate who worked as a temporary staff in a big company located in Lagos, Nigeria. Accepted that he enjoys lots of benefits, deep down within his heart, he knows that his current position is not the dream he planned. Knowing this, he began to work towards his future, especially because most of the better offers he received thus far were strictly for BSc holders. In no time, he ran his BSc program while he continued working and now, Nnamdi Okonkwo is settled with his dream job (the CFO of an FMCG company) and also getting a very handsome pay.

Moral: Accept the fact that you have limitations, let these limitations uplift your spirit, do not relent and always reach for best.

Ask yourself these five questions.

1. Who am I?

2. Where am I from? (What is my source)

3. Why am I here? (Why do I exist)

4. What can I do?

5. Where am i going?

There is a common saying that all fingers are not equal, but i tell you dear colleagues/friend, you do not have to be the least of those fingers.

Aim for a brighter tomorrow, strive to stand out, never settle for less and above all, keep trusting God for the best.

