Int’l Women Conference : Mrs Osibanjo, Fani Kayode, Dino Melaye, Linda Ikeji, Sarah Jubril to Storm Enugu as Igbo Mandate Congress mobilizes women professionals and activists

…Italian, Israeli, US delegates send in advance reports

Enugu , South East Nigeria, is set to receive a cross section of politicians, entrepreneurs , investors and women leaders for the International African Women and Empowerment Conference holding on the 28th to 30thb of August 2017. This was revealed to the Director General of Igbo Mandate Congress, IMC, Rev Obinna Akukwe in Abuja last week when a delegation of leaders of Diamond Youth Transformation Initiative (DYTI) paid him a courtesy call.

The leader of Diamond Youth Transformation Initiative, Ambassador Uchechukwu Ekpere Paul stated that the International Women’s Conference is geared towards opening up wide range of business and political opportunities for the Nigerian and African Women. Ambassador Paul stated that the conference is geared towards helping women entrepreneurs to find their feet and solicited the support of Igbo Mandate Congress for another successful event akin to last years South East Youth Economic Summit (SEYES) popularly tagged ‘Igbo-Israeli Economic Summit’ of which the group played key role.

In the situation report briefing, Igbo Mandate Congress was intimated that the wife of the Acting President, Mrs Dolapo Osiibanjo had confirmed her presence. Those slated for the event include Mrs Sarah Jubril( veteran presidential aspirant) Miss Linda Ikeji( celebrated blogger)Femi Fan Kayode( former minister of aviation and celebrated activist) Senator Dino Melaiye( activist senator), Leo Stan Ekeh (computer entrepreneur) among others.

Participants from Italy will be led by Dr Antonello Lo Vecchi , one of the leading investors in Italy. The Italian delegation is coming with business empowerment and investment partnership choices. Dr Dvora Anat Perl, an Israeli Agriculturalist will lead another group from Israel while Dr Mary Francois will lead the United States delegation which will include Dr Chigbundu Anene (celebrated Speaker), Barr Gozie Udemezue (Women Affairs Expert) among others

The event will be chaired by Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former Governor of Anambra State and Prof Chinedu Nebo, fprmer Minister of Power while women activists, poiliticians and entrepreneurs from across Nigeria will take the stage.

The conference which will hold at The Dome Events Centre, New Haven welcomes women professionals, entrepreneurs, and those interested in mentor-ship at various levels.

The Director General of Igbo Mandate Congress (IMC) Rev Obinna Akukwe told the Diamond Youth delegation which included Miss Onyeakaruru Chisimdi Stephanie (Admin Secretary), and Rev Friday Gary Ndubuisi that IMC will start mobilizing women professionals and entrepreneurs to make the most of this rare opportunity.

He commended Diamond Youth Transformation Initiative for successfully bringing Israel investors to the South East after the South East Youth Economic Summit of 2016 and pledged the support of IMC in mobilizing progressive minded women activists, professionals and entrepreneurs from the South East to make best use of the conference opportunity.

Akukwe commended the Igbo-Israeli partnership which came out of the earlier SEYES conference saying that he had personally supervised some projects in Igbo lands that sprang out of the Israeli partnership. Akukwe also described the array of speakers and mentors as revolutionary and capable of making Nigerian women think out of the box and spearhead the accelerated development of Nigeria.

