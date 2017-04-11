Invest in Knowledge of Self; The Seed for Ultimate Success -By Edwin Alivionote

More of what we know pertains to so many other things or subject areas aside pertaining to our person. Aside our names as the unit of identification within the set of human population, we have many other things to know about ourselves. The knowledge of self prepares us to work well with the needs and requirements that confront us daily. The self knowledge cuts across our biology, personality, sociology, spirituality and more importantly our responsibility.

The Biology of self: generally, human beings have the same biological frame work although, with slight difference in the female and male especially with regards to the reproductive anatomy. A good grasp of our body both externally and internally makes us masters and not slaves to the body. We ought to know what the body needs, how we react to changes and things which maintains the healthiness of our body to function optimally. The statement that, Health is Wealth starts with learning about your body. People should know about their, height, weight, blood group, genotype, body parts and functions, illness records, blood pressure, sugar level etc. Using health tips apps and going for health seminars should be a regular practice, to know more about your body and health is to conquer the body. Exercise too is specific to the body types; individual persons have varied body make up that requires specific kinds of exercise. Exercise just like in nutrition, all food is good for the body but specific foods are required for the body enhancement.

Personality: personality is a term that captures the broad itineraries of what an individual represents in the circle of relationships with others. Our personality harbours our character, attitude, mind set and emotional intelligence. The personality of a person determines a lot that happens around the person. The personality of an individual provide the tool for implementing jobs, engaging daily assignment, executing leadership and team works with associated degree of efficiency. Aside the invasion of economic status on our personality, personality has the ability to attract people towards us or repel people from us. Influence, authority and power stems from personality building. If a child has a leadership gift from infancy, parents are encouraged to groom a personality of influence and authority around the child. Personality well nurtured can earn us our ambitions and career pursuit.

Sociology of Self: social status grows with time and blossoms for people who know about themselves and the social quadrants within which they find relevance. Growing ones social status revolves around the knowledge of personality, value and relevance. A life of relevance and value will attract appreciation and celebration in our social circuit. Everyone has a need for another person since we depend on one another’s support. Worthy of note is that social interaction with people, build a network for individuals, upon which the potential net-worth is extracted.

Self spirituality: The body has a spirit that communicates the unseen world to the mind. We are often guided to navigate through certain mystical events by our faith in the spirit. Logical reasoning can become obscure at times in an attempt to understand certain occurrence of nature. An awareness of our spiritual-self, inspires us to make some steps directed by fate or faith. The inspiration to engage in certain activities that we cannot explain in the interim lies in the awareness of a spiritual personality that guides our actions in certain realms of our choices and decision.

Responsibility: We are all created with a gift and empowered by life’s processes with certain potential to make us responsible for certain issues. An eloquent person is empowered with speech cords to communicate effectively and teach the ignorant to know. The eloquence is not gifted for personal pride, it may also become a vessel for inspiring the sober minds. Our daily lives should make us a solution in a specific area of life. Too many problems and issues springing up daily and less and less persons are emerging to take responsibility as solution to them. Responsibility has its rewards which have no limits, starting from the day you accept to be responsible and become useful.

