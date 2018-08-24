IPOB Women Arrest; Sinking Value Of Nigeria’s Democracy -By Elijah Akoji

As part of the right of citizens of Nigeria, a person’s right to air grievances without fear of retribution or censorship is fundamental to democracy, it is the right of citizens to conduct peaceful processions, rallies or demonstrations without seeking and obtaining permission from anybody. It is a right guaranteed by Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution and any law that attempts to curtail such right is null and void and of no consequence.,and as stated in the Nigeria Police Code of Conduct, police officers shall “maintain a neutral position with regard to the merits of any labour dispute, political protest, or other public demonstration while acting in an official capacity.

It so unfortunate that the south East IPOB women who have come up to exercise the constitutional right have been arrested and placed in detention for asking for the whereabout of Kanu after his the clash with soldiers some months ago, this agitation, was said to be a call by the women of the region on the government but was silent and also silencing the women into been arrested.

As a country that practice purr and true democracy, deprivation and restriction is totally a practice of anarchy and truancy, when people are deprived of speaking it however means democracy is been rubbed and seduced. It is going into one week since over 100 of them where arrested, and yet no statement has been made by the president and there is no solidarity call from prominent Nigerians whose voice can send a quick message to the President.

The practice of democracy must be evident in the way people are allowed to exercise their constitutional right instead of been restricted by the use of force or been threaten by the use of ammunition’s and the Nigerian police, it is only recorded that such practice can only be heard of in a military regime, where people are disallowed to use the constitution as a supporting evidence to their action.

As a government, protection the people my be primary, in same vein, the peoples voice should be heard not deprived, citizens must be allowed to exercise their democratic right as citizens of the country. The arrest of the IPOB protesters sends wrong signal to the international community, showing to them that we are still in the military era, sometimes this year, in a one woman protest, Obi Ezekwesili was deprived and stopped from carrying out her one man protest as regard the call for the release of Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram.

To stop the abuse of democracy and rebuilding new Nigeria, there must be a pure and sincere reformation of the entire system that will lead to a new Nigeria, where citizens can be given true sense of democracy.

