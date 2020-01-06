IRAN VS USA: Why Nigeria Must Sit On The Fence -By Adetayo Omotoyosi

On January 3rd, 2020, an event that shook the world and reminds us of the unfortunate events of the World Wars took place in Iraq airport. Qassem Soleimani, the Iran General was among the dead after a US airstrike that targeted him and other terrorists.

Since the killing, there have been protests across the world, including Nigeria especially by the Shiites who are also the majority in Iran. But as both countries intensify their threats against each other, Nigeria as a country cannot afford to meddle in their issues.

WHY? Because the United States of America is still the strongest country on this planet and will do anything, including invading countries that pose a threat to its interest. Iran as presently constituted do not pose an existential threat to the US, they are only a political threat.

targeted killing of iranian general puts us at crossroads in middle east



Nigeria cannot afford to start condemning the US for their actions unless we are ready to be faced with severe sanctions that will bring harsh consequences to our dear country. We all know the power that the US holds when they unleash their sanctions on a country, the country goes into turmoil.

There are millions of Nigerians that are jobless and considering the fact that the country recently came out of recession, we cannot afford to put our citizens into self-inflicted suffering. We also not need to condemn the Iranian nation, a country that feels violated will always speak up, they are allowed to do that as we are in a democracy.

The US has the capability to strike any nation on planet earth with the use of its military might backed up by intelligence. Iran has also made some advances in that area, Nigeria is still far behind and cannot afford to be placed in the middle of conflicts.

Adetayo Omotoyosi is a content writer from Lagos and can be followed on twitter @Omotoyorsii1993