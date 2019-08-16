Is Aso Villa The New Yabaleft (Part 1) -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

Food Security?

Forex Ban on Foodstuffs and Milk

They said Yabaleft could be right, it depend on where you are coming from, but nothing is right about the many occupants at Aso Villa, the occupants of Aso Villa at first called for ban on rice, so as to cause a rice revolution. Oh rice revolution? The word revolution, meant violence to the occupants of Aso Villa when a patriotic Nigerian uses it, but when they used it, they sang and danced with it, I won’t mention DSS here. They started again by saying there is food security, they placed a ban on food import while deceiving the poor that they have come to fight their cause, which cause? If there is food security, the money budgeted for foodstuff in Aso Villa should have dropped by at least 50%, but they will come with an higher budget next year, if I recommend Yabaleft to this Government now, you will say I am too acidic, see it yourself, even the e-rat no get rat sense. One said there is enough food in the village, let me accept your lies, when last have you gone to your village, why do you think they all want to come to the city and become a fine boy and beautiful girls, or do you think you are smarter than most of them, or because they don’t have brain? It is the balanced imported food you eat that is doing wonders, it is the balanced diet and milk that improved your brain development, a son of a farmer might end up consuming only Cassava made feed with bush meat on fortunate days. They need milk in the village. Forex used for foodstuff and milk is not our problem.

Dear masses, the occupant of Aso Villa do not care about you, they spend on oil subsidy, subsidize dollars for Pilgrimage, Study Abroad for their children and Healthcare abroad subsidy. Are all this services going to benefit you and me? All this forex controlled subsidies are in Trillions, yet foodstuff allocated forex of billions that will help the poor live a daily happy life is the problem to them. Think! Is Aso Villa the new Yabaleft?

They are making you poorer, not just poor in the pocket but poor in the head. That is the goal.