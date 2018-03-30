Is He the Same T.Y. Danjuma of the North? -By Yushau A. Shuaib

Is it true that General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, popularly known as T.Y. from the North has dropped a bombshell that the Nigerian military and police are complicit in killings across Nigeria, especially in the North and he therefore asked citizens to defend themselves or they would all die?

Was he not the person former military President Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) declared as the embodiment of the virtues of the Sardauna of Sokoto, when he said: “Over 50 years after the demise of Sir Ahmadu Bello, T.Y. Danjuma has virtually picked up the (gauntlet?) from where the Sardauna had left it”?

Was he not the person described by his primary school teacher, Dr. Adamu Fika, that: “Even at tender age in school, Danjuma had demonstrated leadership qualities of seriousness, sense of responsibility, humility and his abiding respect for elders?”

Was he not Captain Yakubu Danjuma, a young officer in the Nigerian Army, who took part in the counter-coup of 1966 by taking daring and decisive actions against the killers of Northern political leaders, including Sir Ahmadu Bello, Tafawa Balewa and other military officers (mostly Hausa/Fulani Muslims) after the aborted coup?

Was he not the lieutenant colonel during the civil war, who led his troop to capture Enugu and free Jaja Nwachukwu from Biafran detention? Was he not the gallant commander, who President Buhari proudly admitted fighting under in the 1st and 3rd Divisions, and hailed his courageous leadership qualities towards acheving a united Nigeria during the civil war?

Could he be the same Brigadier T.Y. Danjuma, the most influential member of the Murtala/Obasanjo regime, who played a prominent role in aborting the Dimka coup, and lobbied for the selection of a reluctant Brigadier Olusegun Obasanjo to take over after the death of Murtala? Was he not the officer who single-handedly nominated the automatic promotion of Lt. Col. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua to the rank of a brigadier, and for appointment as the second in command to the head of state?

Was Air Vice Marshal John Yisa Doko not the only lone voice against the Danjuma’s imposition of an unwilling candidate (Obasanjo) on the country? Didn’t President Buhari, in December 2017, testify that at a time when Danjuma could have become head of state following the assassination of General Murtala in 1976, he sacrificed this for the sake of the country?

By arranging and engineering the promotion of Lt. Col. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua to the rank of brigadier, above himself, what was Danjuma’s reason for the selflessness?

Was he not the same General Danjuma, after retirement, who President IBB, invited to apply for an oil licence, only for it to be General Sani Abacha who would award him the lucrative oil blocks?

Was he the same Danjuma who is highly revered by northern leaders who always graciously attend occasions in his honour? Why for instance did General IBB, Sultan Saad Abubakar of Sokoto, Vice President Namadi Sambo, House of Reps Speaker Tambuwal, Professor Jerry Gana, among other dignitaries, attend a special award ceremony in his honour in Zaria in 2013?

By the way, was it not the same Danjuma who was bestowed with the top chieftaincy titles by northern traditional rulers, including his turbaning by Emir of Zaria Alhaji Shehu Idris as Jarmai Zazzau on June 22, 2013 and also his turbanning by the Gora of Donga, Dr. Danjuma Stephen Banyunga, as the Gam Gbaro Donga on November 6, 2013, among other such great titles?

Was he not one of the very few retired military officers to be well recognised and honoured by universities in northern Nigeria, when he was awarded LLD honoris causa by Bayero University Kano (BUK) on March 25, 2011 and D.Sc. honoris causa by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) on March 2, 2013, for his generosity and commitment to nation building?

I still wonder if he is not the same Danjuma, one of the very few and largest individual donors to education and humanitarian causes in Northern Nigeria? Was he not the same donor of N2.3 billion at the ABU fund-raising for expansion projects and the donor of a massive Faculty of Computer Engineering building in BUK before donating $10 million in July 21, 2014 for the rehabilitation of North-East states ravaged by Boko Haram in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States, excluding his home-state Taraba?

Was it not because of his passion and philanthropy in addressing the plight of downtrodden and displaced people that President Buhari appointed Danjuma to head the government’s Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI)?

Was he not the founder of the T.Y. Danjuma Foundation, a body committed to enhancing the quality of life of Nigerians by supporting initiatives that improve access to health and educational opportunities?

By the way, when PRNigeria on March 1, 2018 leaked a report that T.Y. held over three hours secret meeting with former President Babangida in Minna on the general insecurity in the country, was Danjuma kind enough to brief the commander-in-chief (Buhari) on the security concerns, since they share mutual respect and understanding?

Was he not Danjuma, who during his Jarmai Zazzau coronation a few years ago, warned Northern leaders that: “This is the time for elders to be circumspect and temperate in their utterances; it is not in our character as northerners to talk too much. We need to think more, pray more, plan more, work harder, relate better, and talk less. Battles are better fought and won through wisdom and strategy than through inflammable pronouncements and political tantrums”?

Then, if this is the same T.Y. Danjuma who issued the recent controversial statement, especially on the crises in the North, I can say that the North as a region and northerners as a people have lost their souls to the dirty politics of religiosity and ethnicity, when other regions have forged ahead.

It is only in the North that a Muslim will kill a Muslim unjustly and justify the action on the Shia-Sunni divide, while a Christian will attack another Christian over the dichotomy in the mode of worship of different denominations. It is also a fact that some are referred to as core northerners, while others are minority northerners, as if some are slaves to serve the masters.

How can Danjuma, who was described by President Buhari as the soldiers’ soldier, who sacrificed for Nigeria through his fearlessness, philanthropic gesture and effort in promoting peace in the society, now join sectional leaders in what some commentators describe as “toxic hate speech”?

We must rethink how to put, not only the troubled North, but Nigeria on the path of political progress and economic development. The dirty political bickering and unhealthy rivalries by those who lack knowledge of history can only lead us to political woes. We should therefore be tolerant and work towards national unity and cohesion.

Yushau A. Shuaib is publisher of PRNigeria; www.YAShuaib.com; [email protected]

