Is It Rape To Force A Dog To Mate? -By Azuka Onwuka

When our kids called from school, they would ask about Aguiyi before asking after us their parents. We reprimanded them, and they became conscious of it. But the moment they have asked about us, just to fulfil all righteousness, they would start asking after Aguiyi in details.

When I read books in which people valued their dogs more than human beings, I was horrified. But with Aguiyi, I began to see why it happens – it is an unconscious thing. Dogs are very loyal, dedicated and loving companions.

But recently I broke the heart of Aguiyi my two-year boerboel by betraying her. She had repeatedly refused to be mated. Being bigger and fiercer than the males, she would snap at them, pin them down and scare them away, even in their own territory. I was wondering if she thought my house was a convent or nunnery. She came at a high cost and I needed her to reproduce and pay for all that as well as the food, veterinary costs, and care and attention she has been receiving.

So four vet guys eventually succeeded to gag her and hold her down to be mated against her wish. Afterwards, she sulked for days that I connived with strangers against her.

Animal rights activists, please is it rape to force a dog to mate?

Hopefully Aguiyi is pregnant. She is a great dog and needs to reproduce her kind.

Anytime people ask her name and I say “Aguiyi” or speak Igbo to her, they laugh. I always wonder if dogs were meant to bear only English names and hear only English.

